Nancy Guthrie's disappearance took a stranger turn this week in southern Arizona and across the border in Mexico, as the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed its latest response to an anonymous 'tip' claiming her body was buried near the Mexico–Arizona border and announced the arrest of a YouTube livestreamer outside her home in Tucson.

Nancy, 78, mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her home on 1 February. Her disappearance has drawn sustained national attention in the United States, not just because of her daughter's profile, but because investigators have yet to publicly identify a clear lead. The uncertainty has created fertile ground for speculation, online sleuthing and, increasingly, people physically turning up at the Guthrie property.

Responding to 'AnonymousTip'

The latest jolt in the case came from across the international line. According to local broadcaster KPNX, volunteers from the Mexican collective Buscando Corazones, based in the city of Nogales, searched a stream near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico–Arizona border after receiving an anonymous tip that Nancy Guthrie's remains were buried in that area.

The group's leader, said the message specifically referred to Nancy and directed them to the stream bed. Buscando Corazones, whose name translates as 'Searching Hearts,' usually focuses on locating the remains of migrants and missing people in the region. Their decision to fan out near the border crossing for someone from suburban Tucson was unusual enough that it quickly rippled back into US media.

Faced with questions over whether a major break had emerged from outside their jurisdiction, the Pima County Sheriff's Department posted a carefully worded response on X on Thursday.

'We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico,' the department said. 'At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities. This investigation remains active and is ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.'

'Any credible information' is doing a lot of work. An anonymous message, passed to an activist group in another country, pointing to a specific site near a busy port of entry is, by definition, unverified. There is no indication yet that Mexican police or federal officials have treated the tip as actionable enough to formally liaise with their US counterparts.

Nothing in the investigation released so far confirms that Nancy Guthrie was ever in Mexico, nor that any remains have been found near the border. Until Mexican authorities engage directly with the sheriff's office and some form of forensic confirmation is made public, everything around that tip will have to be taken with a considerable grain of salt.

YouTuber Arrested Outside Nancy's Home

Even as the sheriff's department batted back speculation about a border burial, it was dealing with a very different problem much closer to home. On Thursday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department disclosed that a YouTube personality had been arrested outside Nancy Guthrie's house near Tucson.

'On June 11, 2026, just before 5:00 p.m., deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) arrested 54-year-old Alexander Zabel Jr in front of Nancy Guthrie's home,' the department said in a media release posted on X. 'PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr Zabel's behaviour. At the time of the incident, Mr Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence.'

JLR's BFF Alexander Zabel Jr, owner of CriminalNetwork, was arrested AGAIN while live-streaming in front of Nancy Guthrie's home by PCSD. He was charged with public nuisance (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (felony). Video clip credit: KVOA News #NancyGuthrie #Alexanderzabel… pic.twitter.com/GcwwUAB0to — Phoenix Rising Justice (@phoenixrjustice) June 13, 2026

According to that statement, deputies approached Zabel and, during the arrest process, a sergeant was knocked to the ground. The Arizona Daily Star reported that Zabel also used a homophobic slur towards one of the officers.

'Mr Zabel was subsequently taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex,' the sheriff's office added. 'He is facing charges of resisting arrest (Class 6 felony) and public nuisance (Class 2 misdemeanour).'

Zabel runs a YouTube channel called CriminalNetwork and appears to have turned Nancy Guthrie's quiet street into a backdrop for online content. The Daily Star, citing a sheriff's department report, said he had been arrested three days earlier on suspicion of obstruction of a highway or thoroughfare and public nuisance, alongside two other YouTubers.

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That detail matters because it hints at the atmosphere around the Guthrie house, where neighbours have complained of disruption as the case attracts more attention-seekers. In the same breath as announcing Zabel's arrest, the department said it had moved to stricter enforcement in the area, a polite way of saying patience with self-styled investigators and livestreamers is wearing thin.

For the sheriff's office, trying to keep a high-profile missing persons case on a sober, evidence-led track while fending off anonymous international tips and performative online sleuthing is becoming a parallel task in itself. Each new rumour about a body near the border, each fresh arrest outside the Guthrie home, risks muddying public understanding of where the investigation actually stands.

The official line remains that the search for Nancy Guthrie is 'active and ongoing'. Beyond that, on both sides of the border, much of what is being said about where she might be is conjecture, not proof.