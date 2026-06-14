Jen Hamilton's husband, Brian Hamilton, was pulled into the centre of public attention on Saturday, 14 June 2026, after the influencer appeared to hint at a separation in a deeply personal post on social media, setting off fresh divorce rumours around their nearly 14-year marriage.

Jen and Brian have long presented a relationship shaped by work, faith and a degree of privacy. The pair met while working as counsellors at a summer camp for terminally and chronically ill children in North Carolina, later discovered they had both attended Liberty University, and married in August 2012 when Jen was five months pregnant with their first child. They share two sons, Ellis and Luke.

The Post That Set Off the Rumours

Jen, a labour and delivery nurse and the author of Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth, posted a video of herself crying and accompanied it with a message that left little room for easy interpretation. 'Day 1: absolutely devastated. Please don't try to reach out to anybody on my behalf. That would make everything so much worse for me,' she wrote. She went on to say, 'Please just let me grieve.'

In a follow-up to one fan's comment about divorce, she added, 'I've just never been enough for him.' That line, more than anything else, is what sent followers into overdrive. It was not a measured statement, and it was certainly not a tidy one. It read like the sort of message people post when they are still trying to understand a breakup themselves.

Jen has not offered any further explanation for the post, and there has been no public response from Brian provided. For now, the only confirmed facts are that she appeared to signal a split, she asked for space, and the couple's marriage has once again become a matter of open speculation.

Brian Hamilton Has Kept a Low Profile

Brian Hamilton has never been a particularly visible social media figure, and that only heightens the sense of distance around the story now. Jen previously described him as 'outdoorsy,' while his TikTok bio, listed interests in 'homesteading, bushcraft, outdoor sports' and 'finding beauty in simple moments.' He has been inactive on social media since 2021, though older videos reportedly showed him exploring nature with his oldest son.

That low-key online presence matters because it leaves very little public record to lean on. There are no polished rebuttals, no carefully staged couple photographs, no immediate attempt at damage control. In the age of oversharing, silence can feel louder than a statement.

The couple's history also suggests that this is not the first difficult chapter. Jen said in 2022 that she and Brian had previously separated and described that period as 'the best thing that ever happened to us.' At the time, she spoke candidly about losing herself in the role of wife and mother, saying, 'I wrapped up my whole identity in being a wife and a mom. Apart from that, I had no idea who I was.'

That earlier admission gives the present rumours a heavier edge. It shows a marriage that has already been strained, repaired and publicly reframed before. In March 2025, Jen posted about their wedding anniversary and acknowledged that the relationship had not always been easy.

'On August 4, it will be 13 years. It hasn't always been awesome or fun and there was even a time we didn't think we were going to make it,' she wrote. 'But I'm grateful for mending our family and sticking it out. Social media is fake. Don't believe people who act like they have it all together. No one does.'

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That line now sits awkwardly beside the latest post. Then again, that is often how these things look from the outside, one version of a life set against another, both real, both incomplete. Jen's followers have rallied around her in the wake of the crying video, but the story itself remains unresolved.

The marriage may be over, or it may simply be in one of those bleak, private stretches that couples endure away from the camera. At present, nothing beyond Jen's own words is confirmed, and that is where the story still rests.