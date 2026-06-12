A baptism ceremony that ended in the death of a 61-year-old man has moved a step closer to trial after a Birmingham pastor appeared in court charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Cheryl Bartley, 48, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Friday over the death of Robert Smith, from Brixton, south London, who drowned during a religious baptism ceremony at a property on Slade Road in Erdington on 8 October 2023.

The case has attracted significant public interest because of the unusual and tragic circumstances surrounding Mr Smith's death. A packed public gallery watched proceedings as Bartley, dressed in a light brown trouser suit, stood in the dock while the charge was read to her.

Bartley, of Erdington, did not enter a plea during the hearing. The court was told she remains on bail and must continue to comply with conditions requiring her to live and sleep at an address in Summer Lane, Birmingham.

While Friday's hearing dealt primarily with procedural matters, it marked a major step in a case that centres on what happened during a baptism ceremony intended to symbolise spiritual renewal but which instead ended in tragedy.

Drowning During Religious Ceremony

Prosecutors allege that Bartley bears criminal responsibility for the circumstances that led to Mr Smith's death. However, details of the prosecution's case have yet to be tested in court, and no evidence was presented during Friday's hearing.

The court heard only that Mr Smith drowned during the ceremony held at the Erdington property. Exactly how the drowning occurred, what safety measures were in place, and what actions were taken during the baptism are matters likely to be examined in detail when the case comes to trial.

Mr Smith's death prompted an extensive investigation before charges were eventually brought against Bartley. The victim, a father and London resident, died while participating in what should have been a significant religious occasion.

Outside court, a group of Bartley's supporters gathered before the hearing carrying a banner in a visible show of support for the pastor. Their presence reflected the strong emotions the case continues to generate among those connected to the church and local community.

Serious Charge Carries Major Consequences

Gross negligence manslaughter is among the most serious offences prosecuted in the criminal courts. To secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove that a defendant owed a duty of care, breached that duty in a way that was grossly negligent, and that the breach caused the victim's death.

Whether those legal tests can be met remains a question for a jury.

Judge Andrew Smith KC fixed a provisional trial date of 14 June next year. The case is expected to last between four and five weeks and will be heard before a High Court judge, underlining its complexity and seriousness.

The hearing itself featured no opening statements from either the prosecution or defence, meaning many of the central questions surrounding the death remain unanswered.

Read more Prince Harry Heartbreak: Expert Claims Security Demands of Meghan's Husband for His Kids Amount to 'Extortion' Prince Harry Heartbreak: Expert Claims Security Demands of Meghan's Husband for His Kids Amount to 'Extortion'

For now, the known facts are limited but stark: a man died during a baptism ceremony, a pastor has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, and a jury will eventually be asked to determine whether criminal wrongdoing contributed to the tragedy.

For the family and friends of Robert Smith, the trial is expected to provide the first detailed public examination of the events that unfolded on that October day in Birmingham. It is there, rather than at Friday's procedural hearing, that the evidence will finally be scrutinised and responsibility, if any, determined.