Donald Trump will turn 80 at the White House on Sunday, but according to one of his best‑known biographers there is 'no discussion' allowed about the milestone birthday inside his political circle, with the president instead pushing staff to focus publicly on America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

The news came after writer Michael Wolff, whose books on Trump have long enraged the president's allies, told The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast that aides have tried to devise a message around Trump's age, acutely aware of how debates over Joe Biden's mental sharpness dominated the last campaign.

Wolff said those efforts have been shut down at the top, even as Trump prepares to celebrate turning 80 with an unusually brash plan: a 'massive' UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump's 80th Birthday Becomes Political Headache

Trump's birthday lands in an era when age has become a central fault line in American politics. Biden, who has faced unrelenting questions over his cognitive health, is just a few years older. Trump's team has spent months amplifying doubts about Biden's fitness. Now, with Trump becoming an octogenarian himself, the same issue is circling back on him.

Wolff told the podcast that senior figures around Trump had pushed for what he called 'counterprogramming' on the president's 80th birthday, trying to shape perceptions before critics could. He said they wanted a 'substantial discussion' of how to confront voter concerns about age, especially after Biden's inner circle 'failed to successfully program against that' and saw the narrative harden around the Democrat.

According to Wolff, that conversation went nowhere. 'Trump completely cut that off. Cut this person dead. No discussion of this. No wanting to go down that path,' he said. Instead, the president now repeatedly pivots to the 250th birthday of the United States, in 2026, when the country marks a quarter of a millennium since independence.

Wolff said Trump insists that is the 'birthday that counts' and the one advisers should be focused on, adding that the president is determined to avoid people 'thinking about his 80th birthday.'

Nothing in Wolff's account has been independently verified, and his work has been fiercely contested in the past, so the claims should be taken with a degree of caution.

White House Spokesman Blasts Wolff Over Trump 80 Claims

If Wolff expected the usual eye‑rolling from Trumpworld, he misjudged the mood. The White House communications director, Steven Cheung, responded to The Daily Beast with an expletive‑laced dismissal, illustrating just how sensitive the Trump 80 narrative has become.

'Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud,' Cheung said, according to the outlet. He went on to accuse the author of routinely fabricating stories from a 'sick and warped imagination,' and claimed Wolff suffers from what he called 'a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.'

Cheung did not directly address the specific allegation that Trump refuses to discuss messaging around his age, nor the suggestion that the president is attempting to reframe attention on to the country's 250th birthday instead. The Irish Star said it had also sought comment from the White House.

Alongside the briefing war, Trump himself has done little to disguise his irritation about the number 80. Earlier this week, at a birthday event where he invited Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Mehmet Oz, the president reportedly told Oz not to wish him a happy birthday.

'You don't have to wish me a happy birthday, because I'm not happy about that birthday,' he said, according to reports, noting that Oz had just turned 66.

'It's a number that I never thought really too much about. It's not a number I like, but I'm here nonetheless,' he added.

Yet in public interviews the president has been keen to project vitality. In January, he told The New York Times he felt as if he were back in his 30s. 'I feel physically the same. I feel the way I did 40 years ago,' he said, before turning his fire on Biden. 'I think Joe Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to old people.'

He has repeatedly mocked his predecessor's acuity. 'He was never the sharpest guy. It wasn't like he was sharp as a tack,' Trump said of Biden last week.

White House Defends Trump 80 Fitness Record

Behind the bravado, Trump's daily routine has also raised questions that officials are forced to bat away. The Irish Star has reported on several occasions where the president appeared to drift off during events or meetings, something that has irritated some inside the West Wing.

At the same time, those around him say he regularly sleeps only a few hours a night and makes phone calls at all hours to discuss policy or political tactics.

'He calls me at sometimes 2 o'clock in the morning,' Republican senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said. For Kennedy, the number itself is not decisive. 'Just because you're 80 doesn't mean you're falling apart. For some people, it does, but other people are fine.'

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Factually, Trump is the oldest person ever to assume the US presidency. The White House, however, insists that chronological age is the wrong metric to judge him by.

'President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health,' spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a recent statement.

As Trump 80 approaches, that is the line his team plainly wants voters to remember, rather than Wolff's image of a man bristling at the sight of his own birthday candles and trying, with characteristic force of will, to pretend the number does not exist.