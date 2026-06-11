American gymnast Simone Biles has revealed she experienced a sudden and serious health scare in which she says she 'almost died', leaving fans of the Olympic star alarmed and awaiting further explanation.

The 29-year-old shared the news through Instagram Stories, describing what she called one of the most frightening episodes of her life. While she did not disclose the nature of the medical emergency, she confirmed she has been resting in bed and recovering after the incident, which unfolded earlier this week.

Simone Biles Shares Health Update

In her post, Biles said she is typically private about personal matters but felt compelled to acknowledge the situation after receiving support from those close to her.

She wrote: 'I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age, but almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week.'

Simone Biles' health update quickly circulated online, prompting widespread concern given her status as one of the most decorated athletes in gymnastics history.

She added that it had been 'one of, if not the scariest experiences of my life', although she did not provide further medical details or confirm what caused the incident.

Hospital Clues and Signs of Recovery

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Biles accompanied her messages with images that appeared to show hospital wristbands, a heart-rate monitor screen and bouquets of flowers sent by well-wishers.

The posts suggested she had received medical attention and was now recovering at home.

She also thanked members of her close circle for their support, including visits, calls and messages during the health scare.

Despite the reassuring signs of recovery, there has been no official update from her representatives, who have not responded to media requests for clarification.

The lack of detail has left the question, 'What happened to Simone Biles?', trending among fans as speculation continues online about the cause of the sudden episode.

Husband Jonathan Owens Away During Incident

The timing of the health scare added to concerns, as Biles noted that her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away in Indianapolis for training commitments with the Indianapolis Colts.

Biles suggested she was at home during the incident while Owens was not present, though she did not indicate that this affected her access to care.

The couple, who share a home in Spring, Texas, had recently appeared together in public, including at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game in late May, where Owens threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Fan Concern Grows After Health Update

Following Simone Biles' health update, social media users and fans expressed concern and support for the Olympic champion.

Many pointed to her recent public appearances as evidence that the situation appeared to have come on suddenly.

Biles remains one of the most high-profile figures in global sport, with a decorated career spanning multiple Olympic Games and World Championships.

Her openness, though limited, has intensified public attention on her condition.

Mystery Remains as Biles Promises Further Explanation

Despite sharing her experience, Biles has not disclosed any medical diagnosis or specific cause behind the scare.

She indicated that she intends to provide more information in the future, writing: 'I'll explain sooner or later.'

For now, the situation remains unresolved, with the gymnast continuing to rest as fans await further updates on what happened to Simone Biles and the full details behind her alarming health update.