Former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. The sentence was handed down on June 2, bringing a major development in a case that exposed not only a brutal attack but a series of warning signs that preceded it, including a restraining order, an earlier arrest and his subsequent release on bail.

'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Nick Pasqual Gets 32 Years To Life For Stabbing Ex https://t.co/CxfmUN0ojl — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

Pasqual was also convicted of first-degree residential burglary with a person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent. The convictions close one chapter in a case that began as a domestic violence dispute before escalating into a violent home invasion that left Shehorn with more than 20 stab wounds.

Warning Signs Before the Attack

The timeline leading up to the stabbing became one of the most significant aspects of the case. Before the attack, Shehorn obtained a restraining order against Pasqual, accusing him of domestic violence. Prosecutors argued that the order reflected a relationship that had already become dangerous before the events that ultimately led to the attempted murder conviction.

According to a court doc obtained by TMZ, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn alleges Pasqual sexually assaulted and raped her during an April 2024 incident while the two were dating. pic.twitter.com/HVNZATogyC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2026

Pasqual was arrested following an earlier incident and later released on $50,000 bail. According to prosecutors, the alleged attempted murder took place just five days after that release.

That sequence has drawn particular attention because authorities had already become involved in the dispute before the stabbing occurred. The restraining order, arrest and bail release all preceded the attack that would eventually form the centre of the criminal case.

The Night of the Stabbing

Prosecutors said Pasqual broke into Shehorn's Los Angeles home in May 2024 and inflicted life-threatening injuries during a domestic violence attack. Court proceedings heard that emergency responders found Shehorn lying in a pool of blood after suffering more than 20 stab wounds. She was transported for medical treatment and survived the attack.

During the trial, Shehorn testified before jurors with visible scars from her injuries. She described a relationship that had deteriorated before the stabbing and recounted the events leading up to the attack.

According to her testimony, she fled to a bathroom after Pasqual punched through a locked door, believing she could use another lock to protect herself. Her evidence became one of the most powerful moments of the trial, providing jurors with a first-hand account of the violence prosecutors said occurred inside the home.

Testimony and Trial

The trial focused heavily on the progression of the relationship and the events that led to the attack. Prosecutors presented the case as the culmination of an escalating pattern of violence rather than an isolated incident.

The earlier restraining order and arrest formed part of that broader narrative, helping establish the context surrounding the attack. Shehorn's testimony also reinforced the severity of the injuries she suffered and the lasting impact of the assault.

By the time the case reached sentencing, the focus had shifted from establishing guilt to determining the appropriate punishment for offences that prosecutors argued could easily have ended in death.

A Hollywood Connection

Pasqual's acting career once brought him modest recognition in the entertainment industry. He appeared in a season seven episode of How I Met Your Mother and held roles in several other television productions. However, the criminal case has overwhelmingly eclipsed that work.

Shehorn is also well known in Hollywood through her work as a makeup artist on productions including Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon.

Obsession being the biggest movie of the year, I'm surprised more people aren't talking about Allie Shehorn, the key make-up artist who recently went through the trial of her ex, Nick Pasqual, who tried to murder her in her sleep two years ago. He was sentenced today to life. pic.twitter.com/mbgbtc9JDj — Brook (@supadupafun33) June 2, 2026

The entertainment-industry connection contributed to public interest in the case, but the proceedings ultimately centred on the allegations of domestic violence and attempted murder rather than either person's professional background.

Sentence and Planned Appeal

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The sentence of 32 years to life represents a severe penalty for a case involving life-threatening injuries and multiple felony convictions. Pasqual's legal team has indicated it plans to appeal, meaning the legal process may continue despite the sentencing decision.

For Shehorn, however, the ruling marks the conclusion of a lengthy criminal trial that required her to publicly recount the attack and its aftermath.

The sentence also brings a measure of closure to a case that has drawn significant attention because of both its violence and the events that preceded it.

Why the Case Drew Attention

What made the case particularly striking was the sequence of events that unfolded before the stabbing. A restraining order was issued, followed by an arrest and Pasqual's release on bail. Prosecutors say the attempted murder occurred days later.

😮Actor Nick Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend, who had a restraining order filed against him at the time.

"Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about… pic.twitter.com/GGQFgRmmnU — Sumner (@renmusb1) June 3, 2026

That chronology became a central feature of the case, highlighting warning signs that had already been documented before the attack took place.