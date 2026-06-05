Rachel Nickell's murder is back in the spotlight as her partner, André Hanscombe, and their son Alex revisit the 1992 killing on Wimbledon Common in a new drama and documentary, reflecting on the case from south London more than three decades later. The pair say they agreed to take part not to reopen old wounds for effect, but to explain what happened, how the investigation unfolded, and what the aftermath did to their family.

The news came after years in which the case remained one of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice. Rachel Nickell was 23 when she was stabbed 49 times while walking with Alex, then two, and the family dog, Molly, on Wimbledon Common in July 1992. Alex was later found clutched to her body, and the child's memory of that day became central to everything that followed.

Boy who saw mum stabbed 49 times gave strange detail to police that led them to prime suspect https://t.co/oQKa2WnRKF pic.twitter.com/i1nmnvRzC6 — LADbible (@ladbible) June 2, 2026

Rachel Nickell And A Child's Memory

For Alex, now 36, appearing in the new programmes was, as he put it, 'sharing his testimony.' That is an unusual phrase to hear from someone whose first witness statement was effectively gathered from toddler fragments and terror, but the family's point is clear enough. They wanted to show how the murder was experienced, not just how it was filed, argued over, and eventually botched.

André Hanscombe said the scenes in which he tried to draw details from his son were 'brutal.' Even so, he said, 'I don't think I would have done anything different.' Alex agreed, saying there were 'no regrets about that at all,' because police were given an almost picture-perfect description of the attacker. In cases like this, that kind of evidence can feel painfully thin, yet it can also be the only thing standing between guesswork and justice.

Almost 35 years after Rachel Nickell was brutally murdered, her story is being shared on screen. The infamous 1992 tragedy took place in broad daylight https://t.co/n2W5yt3OOi — TIME (@TIME) June 4, 2026

André said the police were told from day one that they were in a terrible position, because they had nothing else to work with. 'The truth was that Alex was the only one who was there,' he said. 'He was attacked as well. He was the only one who knew what had happened.'

Rachel Nickell And The Police Failures

To recall, the investigation into Rachel Nickell's murder became notorious for all the wrong reasons. Police wrongly accused local man Colin Stagg, who was later cleared, while the real killer, Robert Napper, was not identified for another 12 years. By then he was already serving a prison sentence for a double murder.

The heartbreaking secret Rachel Nickell took to her grave, revealed by her partner and son in the most intimate interview they've ever given https://t.co/YjPvrhxnX2 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 29, 2026

Napper is estimated to have attacked and sexually assaulted as many as 90 women before he was caught, despite repeated reports about his behaviour. Alex and André said someone from the Crown Prosecution Service leaked a letter to them that revealed a series of failings, meaning opportunities were missed to stop him earlier.

Alex said, 'The police have never acknowledged the extent of their failings and the harm that they've caused in repercussions, not only on us as a family, for all these 90 women.' It is a hard-edged sentence, and it lands because it does not try to tidy up the moral mess.

The family's criticism is not limited to one bad arrest. It reaches into a wider failure to listen, connect the dots, and act.

There is also the awkward fact that the police response harmed people beyond the Nickell family. Stagg was publicly and wrongly treated as a suspect, while Napper's violence continued in the years before he was caught. That is the part of this story that refuses to age into history.

Rachel Nickell’s killing 34 years on — by her partner and son https://t.co/2mpG0jjEef — The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) May 30, 2026

Rachel Nickell And What Comes After

André and Alex said they were hounded by the press and subjected to racial abuse, which eventually pushed them to leave the UK for France and then Spain. The strain did not stop there. The films trace the pressure on their relationship as Alex grew into his teenage years, when memories that had once been half-formed became much harder to carry.

André said it was important to tell the story honestly because the impact of such violence does not end when the police tape comes down. 'Once again it's our motivation for being involved in this project, is to help those who find themselves in an equally impossible position today,' he said. He also recalled being warned early on that whatever seemed manageable when a child was six, seven or eight could return later and 'bite us.'

In the years since, both men have turned to Catholicism, which they say helped them come to terms with Rachel's death. André said they always had love and hope, and later found faith too.

Rachel Nickell's son and partner relive brutal 1992 murder for new drama ➡️ https://t.co/3iqaCuuvL9 pic.twitter.com/ja6haGhVVv — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) June 5, 2026

He spoke of Rachel with a quiet certainty, saying that when he looks at Alex he sees his mother, who was 'all heart.' Alex, meanwhile, said his bond with his father was shaped by what they endured together, adding that the true measure of love is what someone is willing to suffer for you.

André called the project a 'labour of love.' Alex said the aim has always been simple enough, even if the subject is not. 'Our intention has always been the same,' he told the BBC. 'We've been sharing some of the difficulties that we've lived through, and if we can touch one person and make a difference just to one person, that makes it all worthwhile for us.'