Questions continue to swirl online after a photograph appearing to show President Donald Trump standing among a group of people dressed in elaborate red coats, gold trim, and white wigs surfaced on social media before reportedly being removed. The image, which lacks a verified source and has not been publicly attributed to any official account, has sparked intense speculation, debates over its authenticity and a flood of memes across multiple platforms.

The controversy gained traction after several social media users claimed the photograph had been posted and then quickly deleted. However, none of the widely shared posts identified the original source of the image, leaving observers with more questions than answers.

Deleted Trump Photo Sparks Questions Over Its Origins

The discussion began after users circulated the image, claiming it had briefly appeared online before disappearing. @ImBreckWorsham shared the snap on X (formerly Twitter) and it already had 14.5 million views as of this writing.

'Posted and then almost instantaneously removed. What the literal hell is this?' she wrote. She noted that she wasn't the only one wondering about the photo, citing a similar post from investigator and journalist Jon Stewart.

'Posted than immediately removed,' Stewart wrote on X alongside the same image.

Posted and then almost instantaneously removed.



What the literal hell is this? pic.twitter.com/I6J4IF9A7f — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) June 12, 2026

The photo shows Trump outdoors facing a group of individuals wearing red outfits and blonde hair. One figure appears to be standing directly in front of the president while several others are positioned nearby. The setting itself offers few clues about the occasion or location.

One claimed the individuals were members of the King's Guard of Norway, citing a 2019 Guardian report about Trump hosting the Norwegian president. The post attempting to explain the mystery appears believable, except that the King's Guard of Norway's uniform is actually black.

Without a confirmed source, social media users quickly began offering competing explanations. Some suggested the image may have been taken during a historical reenactment, a ceremonial gathering, or a staged performance. Others questioned whether the photograph had been digitally altered or generated using artificial intelligence.

At the time of writing, no verified public source for the allegedly deleted image has emerged, and there has been no official explanation regarding its origins.

AI Debate Intensifies As Users Examine The Trump Image

As the photograph spread online, discussions increasingly focused on whether the image was authentic. Several users argued that visual inconsistencies pointed to possible AI-generated or digitally manipulated content. Others maintained that the image appeared genuine and criticised what they viewed as premature conclusions.

One social media user shared results from the Hive AI Detector, claiming the tool classified the image as non-AI-generated. While the assessment added another layer to the debate, AI-detection tools are not definitive and cannot independently verify an image's authenticity or provenance.

Memes Flood Social Media As Speculation Continues

The mystery surrounding the photograph quickly evolved into a meme phenomenon. Users began inserting fictional characters and pop culture figures into the scene, creating versions featuring Stormtroopers, aliens, White Walkers from 'Game of Thrones,' and characters inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings,' 'One Piece,' Disney movies, and even 'Teletubbies.'

Numerous altered images spread across social media, often accompanied by humorous captions and theories about the identities of those standing with Trump. While intended largely as satire, the edited versions also contributed to confusion by blurring the line between the original image and later modifications.

The rapid meme cycle ensured the photograph remained visible even as questions about its authenticity persisted.

The meting shortly after this may be more concerning. pic.twitter.com/XKhNNGbEtd — Justin (@mannereddreams) June 12, 2026

Nordic And Alien-Hybrid Claims Emerge From Online Discussions

Beyond memes, some users developed more unusual theories about the individuals depicted in the image. Several posts claimed the people standing near Trump resembled so-called 'Nordics', a term sometimes used in UFO communities to describe alleged extraterrestrial beings with fair hair, distinctive facial features and tall stature.

The speculation also intersected with broader online discussions surrounding reports about alleged human-alien hybrid programmes. Earlier this year, reports citing declassified intelligence-related material renewed debate over claims that US agencies had examined unusual DNA theories and alleged hybrid narratives.

However, no evidence has emerged linking the individuals shown in the photograph to such claims, and the observations remain entirely speculative.

... looks like Trump hosted 'The Nordics' -- hopefully revisiting on a peace mission.



Possibly the exact same ones that visited Eisenhower in 1954 at Edwards AFB ...



If so, that would be Thor on the left (a handsome, human-looking “Venusian”) who formerly met Eisenhower… pic.twitter.com/GNLQBqT7A4 — Mark Leberer, Ph.D. (@MarkLeberer) June 12, 2026

No Official Explanation Has Emerged

Despite the intense online discussion, key questions remain unanswered. It is still unclear where the photograph originated, whether an official account ever posted it, or whether the image has been altered in any way.

The absence of a verified source has fuelled competing narratives rather than resolving them. While some users remain convinced the image is authentic, others continue to argue that it may have been digitally manipulated or generated.

For now, there has been no official statement from the White House addressing the photograph or the claims surrounding its reported removal. Until additional information emerges, the image remains an internet mystery that has generated equal parts speculation, humour and debate.