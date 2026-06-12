Nick Reiner's murder trial has moved from the criminal courtroom into a family trust dispute, after Nick Reiner accused his older brother, Jake Reiner, and younger sister, Romy Reiner, of backing out of an alleged commitment to help fund his defence.

In a probate petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, 8 June, the 32-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, said the reversal left him trying to reach a $1.5 million trust fund so he can rehire his former lawyer, Alan Jackson.

The criminal case against Nick Reiner is already serious enough on its own. He was arrested last December and initially represented by Jackson before the high-profile attorney stepped aside, with public defender Kimberly Greene later appearing with him at his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 23 February 2026.

The new filing does not change the charges he faces, but it does add a layer of rancour that makes the family breakdown look, if anything, more complicated than the public had already been led to believe.

Nick Reiner Murder Trial Update Turns On A Trust Fund

The probate petition centres on money, but it is really about who said what, and when. According to the filing, Jackson originally agreed to take on the defence on the understanding that the Reiner siblings would act as third-party payors. The petition says that the arrangement fell apart when the anticipated funding did not materialise.

Jackson's own declaration gives the allegation some shape. He wrote that Nick Reiner's siblings participated in discussions about the representation and 'agreed verbally to act as third-party payors for Reiner's defence.' He added that family members and a family representative assured him the retainer would be returned and the agreed-upon funds would be paid promptly.

That is a serious claim, but it remains, at least for now, a claim. Nothing in the filing shows a signed payment commitment from Jake Reiner or Romy Reiner, and the petition does not make clear whether the promised money was supposed to come from Nick's own trust, from other Reiner family trusts, or from some other source entirely. The uncertainty matters. In a dispute like this, the paper trail is usually the point.

Jackson also said his decision to proceed was based on the belief that Nick Reiner had retained his firm and that the fee would be covered by those third-party payors. He later said that in late December 2025, a family representative told him that 'none of the anticipated third-party funding would be provided.' That, he wrote, was inconsistent with the earlier assurances and left his firm with no practical way to continue private representation.

Nick Reiner Murder Trial Update And The Sibling Dispute

The filing gives the sibling dispute a particularly stark edge. In a May 11 email cited by Nick's lawyer, Anita P. Wu, she wrote to the trust's trustee that Jackson's fees 'were negotiated and agreed to by Nick's siblings on his behalf before they reversed that commitment.' That line, if accepted, suggests a family decision was made, then unravelled. But the petition does not explain why the alleged reversal occurred, nor does it show whether the siblings dispute the account at all.

Jackson, for his part, said he remains 'committed to representing' Nick and is willing to consider 'reasonable alternatives' to the original fee arrangement. That is not the language of a lawyer closing the door. It is the language of one trying to keep it open, while the money issue still hangs in the air.

Nick Reiner is seeking access to a $1.5 million trust fund established by his parents. Any money taken from that trust would need the trustee's approval. The filing does not identify Jake Reiner or Romy Reiner as trustees of their brother's trust, which leaves open another obvious question. Even if a verbal understanding existed, who had the authority to make it binding, and who had the authority to pay?

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Jackson is known for representing clients, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, which may explain why the defence he initially built for Nick Reiner was so high-profile. It also explains why the withdrawal drew attention. A case like this does not usually revolve around whether a prominent lawyer will come back. Yet here the legal fight seems to have become, in part, about just that.

For now, the petition places the family's financial arrangements under a harsh light, but it does not settle them. The court record shows competing claims, a withdrawn lawyer, a trust fund fight, and a murder case still moving forward.