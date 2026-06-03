Five days after being released on bail over an alleged domestic violence incident, former television actor Nick Pasqual forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's Los Angeles home and stabbed her more than 20 times. On Tuesday, the case reached its grim conclusion as a California court sentenced him to 32 years to life in prison.

Pasqual, who once appeared in an episode of 'How I Met Your Mother,' was convicted of attempted murder of Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn in an attack prosecutors described as exceptionally violent even by the standards of domestic abuse cases routinely seen in Los Angeles courts.

Violence Escalated Within Days

Court proceedings laid out a timeline that before the stabbing in May 2024, Shehorn had already sought a restraining order against Pasqual, accusing him of domestic violence. According to testimony reported by ABC7 and the Los Angeles Times, the relationship had deteriorated into repeated episodes of intimidation and physical aggression.

During the trial, Shehorn appeared in court visibly scarred from the attack. Her testimony painted a frightening picture of escalating violence shortly before the attempted killing.

'I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,' she told the court. 'I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door.'

Pasqual was arrested after that earlier incident. Yet he was released from custody on $50,000 (£37,160.25) bail only five days before prosecutors say he broke into Shehorn's home and attacked her.

What's In The Conviction?

Following a jury trial in Los Angeles County, Pasqual was convicted on all six counts, including one attempted murder, one forcible rape, three counts of brutal domestic violence, and one count of felony first-degree burglary.

Judge Hayden Zackey handed down the 32-years-to-life sentence, describing Pasqual's actions as exceptionally violent and calling him 'one of the worst offenders to come before the court'.

Prosecutors said Pasqual entered Shehorn's residence and inflicted what court documents described as 'great bodily injury under circumstances involving domestic violence'.

Shehorn's roommate discovered her lying in a pool of blood. She survived the attack after undergoing emergency surgeries and spending days in intensive care.

Read more Nick Pasqual Attempted Murder Case Update: Actor Learns Grim Fate for Horrific Attack on Ex Nick Pasqual Attempted Murder Case Update: Actor Learns Grim Fate for Horrific Attack on Ex

A Career on Screen Overshadowed by Criminal Conviction

Pasqual had never been a major Hollywood figure, though he worked intermittently in television and independent productions.

His acting credits included a single appearance on the long-running sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' alongside smaller roles across various productions.

Pasqual has small background acting roles in films like 'Rebel Moon' where he initially met Shehorn. He also has producing and acting work on smaller projects like the comedy series 'National Day Riff' and the series 'Poor Paul.'

The Survivor at the Centre of the Story

Shehorn is a respected makeup artist whose credits include major productions such as 'Mean Girls', 'Babylon' and 'Rebel Moon.' Friends and colleagues in the industry publicly rallied around her after the attack, particularly as details emerged regarding the scale of the violence.

Shehorn already sought legal protection beforehand.

Pasqual's release on bail before the stabbing has already prompted renewed scrutiny over whether courts adequately assess danger in abuse cases where violence appears to be escalating rapidly. The sentence handed down this week delivers legal closure.