Victoria Beckham used a rare US television appearance to defend her parenting and her marriage in the wake of an increasingly public feud with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 27, who has accused his parents of running an 'inauthentic' family life and says he has no intention of reconciling.

Speaking on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle on Tuesday, 21 April, Victoria insisted that she and husband David Beckham 'always put our children first' and lean on a tight family network to get through what she called a 'pretty challenging year.'

Victoria Beckham Stresses 'We Always Put Our Children First' As She Sidesteps Brooklyn Rift

On the Today sofa, Victoria did not mention Brooklyn by name and made no reference to Brooklyn's wife, Nicola. Instead, she tried to paint a picture of a united household built around their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and 14‑year‑old Harper.

'We always put our children first,' she told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. 'We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children, but we laugh a lot. David Beckham is really, super funny.'

Pressed on how she had handled a 'public, challenging year', the designer said the couple's strength came from the wider Beckham clan as much as from each other. 'You know, myself and David, we're so close and we have incredible people around us. We're close to my parents and David's parents. We support each other through everything that we do,' she said.

Victoria Beckham Insists Family 'Supports Each Other'

Victoria Beckham, now in her early fifties and nearly three decades into life with the former England captain, leaned heavily on the story of a marriage that has matured rather than fractured under pressure.

'We've grown together. And that's where I feel so blessed. We really have grown together,' she said. 'We support each other. We've both got big dreams. We're both very, very ambitious and we support each other. I want him to be the best version of himself and that's what he wants for me.'

She also suggested that age has shifted her relationship with public scrutiny.

'You genuinely care less about what people think,' she said. 'You accept who you are, you embrace who you are. You make the best of what you've got. You look in the mirror and you go, "OK," you look at what's OK versus focusing on what you don't like.'

Read more Victoria Beckham's 'Growing Pain': How Reconnection Efforts Pushed Brooklyn Away Victoria Beckham's 'Growing Pain': How Reconnection Efforts Pushed Brooklyn Away

Brooklyn Beckham's 'Inauthentic' Claims And Wedding Allegations

Brooklyn's social‑media broadside could hardly have been more different in tone. In his 19 January Instagram Story, he said: 'I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'

He accused Victoria and David of curating a false image of togetherness. 'For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,' he wrote.

He went on to claim that he had 'seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.'

The 27‑year‑old also alleged that his parents tried to interfere directly with his marriage plans to Nicola Peltz. He said they had 'been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding' and accused his mother of cancelling Nicola's custom wedding dress 'in the eleventh hour', forcing his fiancée to find a replacement.

In one of the most pointed passages, Brooklyn described feeling humiliated on the day itself. He claimed that at the reception, singer Marc Anthony called him on stage for what had been scheduled as a romantic dance with Nicola, only for Victoria to appear instead. 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,' he wrote, saying the moment left him mortified in front of around 500 guests.

Brooklyn further alleged that 'weeks before our big day' his parents had 'repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.' As of this reporting, none of those claims has been publicly addressed in detail by Victoria or David, and there has been no independent verification of his account.

In January, 27‑year‑old Brooklyn published a lengthy Instagram Story in which he said he did not want to reconcile with his parents and claimed that, 'for my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.'

He claimed that 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships' had shaped the world he was raised in, and accused Victoria and David of feeding 'countless lies in the media' to protect 'their own façade'. Since that outburst, he has overlooked 'special dates' linked to his parents and siblings on social media, while marking milestones for his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham's family instead.