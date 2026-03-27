Victoria Beckham is reportedly begging with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz for urgent peace talks in a desperate bid to heal the rift with her estranged son Brooklyn Beckham. Sources close to the family claim the former Spice Girl, 51, is ready to fly from London to Los Angeles for a one-on-one showdown, despite fierce opposition from husband David. This development comes amid a bitter family feud that has simmered for years, now boiling over into public view.

Read more Beckham Family Feud: David and Victoria 'Intent on Healing' Relationship With Brooklyn in 2026 Beckham Family Feud: David and Victoria 'Intent on Healing' Relationship With Brooklyn in 2026

Tensions first bubbled up around Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, where whispers of a dress drama set tongues wagging—Nicola opted for Valentino after Victoria's atelier couldn't deliver on time, or so one side claims.

Fast forward to last summer, when Brooklyn, now 27, and his wife sent a legal letter to David and Victoria demanding all contact go through lawyers, signalling a deep freeze.

In a raw January 2026 Instagram Stories tirade, Brooklyn unleashed: 'I do not want to reconcile with my family,' accusing his parents of meddling to wreck his marriage and prioritising 'Brand Beckham' over blood ties.

An Emotional Push for Reconciliation

What drives Victoria to this point? Insiders paint a picture of a mother unraveling behind the glossy Instagram facade. 'She's absolutely heartbroken about how things have turned out with Brooklyn. She cries about the situation every day,' one source confides. 'The happy pictures she shares on social media don't tell the real story. She's crushed.'​

She accepts Nicola holds sway over Brooklyn, who takes her lead on family matters. 'It's clear she's calling the shots with Brooklyn. If it takes negotiating with Nicola to end this feud, then Victoria is prepared to do it,' the insider adds.

David's stance couldn't be more different—he views Brooklyn's behaviour as immature, appalled at what he sees as petulance unworthy of reward. 'David doesn't want to see Victoria give in to this sort of immature behaviour,' another source reveals. 'The last thing they should do is reward it.'​

Yet Victoria presses on, convinced a private sit-down could salvage something from the wreckage. This isn't some knee-jerk reaction; it's the culmination of months—years, even—of strained silences and sidelong glances at family events.

Looking back at the Brooklyn's 27th birthday on 4 March, it should be recalled that Victoria, David, and sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, flooded Instagram with affectionate posts. But that gesture backfired spectacularly. 'Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened they chose to make public Instagram posts,' the source dishes. 'These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail.'​

Family Feud Deepens Around Brooklyn's Independence

Peel back the layers, and you see a son carving his own path, away from the Beckham machine. Brooklyn's pivot from photography to sausages—launching his own brand—felt like a quiet rebellion against the empire built by his parents. Nicola, heiress to a billionaire fortune and rising actress, seems the catalyst, urging him to break free from what he calls controlling influences. Their vow renewal last summer, sans Beckhams, stung like salt in the wound.

Victoria's willingness to swallow pride and jet across the Atlantic smacks of raw maternal instinct overriding strategy. David's caution makes sense too—he's the pragmatist, protective of the family brand that's weathered scandals before. But with younger brothers Romeo and Cruz still in the fold, the selective estrangement leaves a jagged hole. Cruz even shot down rumours of unfollows on Instagram, insisting his parents would never cut ties like that.​

Sceptics might dismiss this as tabloid froth, but the pattern holds: public barbs, legal missives, absent faces at premieres. Victoria's gambit could force Nicola's hand—or widen the chasm. Either way, Brooklyn's declaration rings loud: he's done playing the prodigal. For a woman who's conquered fashion runways and football pitches alongside her husband, this feels like her toughest pitch yet.