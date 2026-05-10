David and Victoria Beckham are facing fresh scrutiny over their family rift after Closer reported that he privately accused her of using their children to engineer a public thaw with Brooklyn Beckham following Cruz Beckham's Instagram post last week. The claim has not been independently confirmed, but it comes at a moment when every gesture by the family is being watched for signs of either repair or deeper fracture.

Amid an ongoing feud with son Brooklyn, Victoria Beckham insists she and David have "always tried to protect the children as much as we can." https://t.co/LdbzJrgCvt — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 9, 2026

The latest flare-up follows a much longer deterioration between Brooklyn and his family, which traces back to his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and is said to have reached a breaking point earlier this year when he allegedly issued a six-page statement accusing his parents of putting 'Brand Beckham' ahead of family. According to Closer, Brooklyn also claimed Victoria had tried to undermine his relationship with Nicola, while insisting that he and his wife wanted 'peace, privacy and happiness' as they look to their future.

A Very Public Row

What appears to have unsettled David, according to Closer's source, was not simply Cruz posting an old family photograph, but the suspicion that it was not spontaneous at all. The insider claims David did not believe his youngest son would suddenly choose to share a nostalgic image of Brooklyn while tensions remain so raw, and instead concluded that Victoria may have pushed for it as part of a broader attempt to draw their eldest son back into the fold.

That accusation, if true, goes to the heart of a complaint Brooklyn is said to have made before. David told Victoria that trying to create what he saw as a staged display of harmony risked repeating the very behaviour that had already alienated Brooklyn, namely the sense that private family pain was being absorbed into the maintenance of a polished public image.

Victoria Beckham detailed her and husband David Beckham's parenting philosophy while raising their four children in the spotlight amid Brooklyn Beckham's estrangement from the family. https://t.co/9uBFa2Zopf pic.twitter.com/PwKQMhoWQf — E! News (@enews) May 7, 2026

It is a brutal allegation, and at this point still only that, but it helps explain why something as innocuous as a sibling's Instagram Story is now being treated inside the Beckham orbit as loaded.

Closer's report paints David as increasingly exasperated by what Victoria's 'dangerous addiction to the PR game.' It is a sharp phrase, perhaps too neat by half, yet it leans on to frame a deeper marital strain, suggesting David believes the pursuit of 'Brand Beckham' has started to distort how the family handles conflict rather than heal it.

Why David Thinks Victoria Is Pushing Brooklyn Further Away

The difficulty for Victoria is that her recent public appearances have only intensified that impression. Closer points to a run of highly curated family posts on social media, alongside prominent appearances including the launch of her Gap collection in New York and the Time 100 Gala, where she was photographed with David in an off-white silk gown while cameras duly clicked from every angle.

Victoria Beckham hits back amid Brooklyn feud - 'I've never been pushy with my kids'https://t.co/FlLznVN1Xx pic.twitter.com/fTmkAKVFmg — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 5, 2026

One of the more revealing details in the piece comes from David himself, though hardly in the form of a formal statement. Referring to Victoria's habit of posting photographs from their nights out, he wrote, 'My night every night we go out... quote of the night "you look great I'm gonna post this."' On one reading, it is domestic teasing. On another, which Closer plainly favours, it looks like a husband making a joke because he no longer quite knows how else to register his irritation.

Meanwhile, it sets that glossy stream of Beckham family imagery against a far quieter image of Brooklyn in Los Angeles, where he was reportedly seen dining alone at In-N-Out Burger. The contrast is almost too tidy, but it serves the source's argument that while the family continue making public overtures, Brooklyn has shown little appetite for reconciliation.

Victoria Beckham says 'always tried to protect my children' amid Brooklyn fallouthttps://t.co/TqLotmgfBe — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) May 6, 2026

Read more Beckham Family Crisis: 'Terrified' David and Victoria Beg Estranged Son Brooklyn For Forgiveness Beckham Family Crisis: 'Terrified' David and Victoria Beg Estranged Son Brooklyn For Forgiveness

Victoria, for her part, has at least addressed the estrangement in broad terms. In an interview cited by Closer, she said last month, 'We've been in the public eye for more than 30 years, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.' That is the most direct on-record response in the piece, and it matters because almost everything else rests on anonymous sourcing, private emotion and motive, the shakiest material in celebrity reporting.

Still, David later calmed down and reassured Victoria of his love, even as he urged her to step back and let the situation cool rather than forcing it. She now accepts that her attempts to fix the family may have deepened the rupture, not eased it. Whether that marks a genuine pause in the Beckham family's public choreography, or merely the next chapter in a feud now inseparable from image, remains unconfirmed.