Victoria Beckham is reportedly dealing with an 'inner conflict' as speculation surrounding her family's tense relationship with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz continues.

New claims suggest that Beckham wants to make clear that recent tensions did not begin with her, but is instead holding back from responding publicly.

The reported family rift has generated months of discussion, with attention focused on Brooklyn's relationship with his parents David and Victoria Beckham, as well as long-running rumours surrounding his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham reportedly 'holding back'

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According to commentary cited in recent reports, Victoria is said to feel torn between defending herself and keeping family matters private.

Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking to the Daily Star in collaboration with Covers.com, suggested the star may be feeling pressure to set the record straight.

'The planet Saturn, which will be in Victoria's sign all year, is a quiet and reserved planet which knows how to hold its peace,' Honigman said.

'It means that, throughout the year, Victoria will want to be bold and speak her mind loudly and publicly, as Aries are outspoken.'

She added: 'She'll want to clear her name and be very no-nonsense in demonstrating that the family feud did not start with her.'

However, Honigman claimed the same astrological influences may also explain why Beckham has remained publicly quiet.

'Victoria's Aries instincts call on her to communicate, but Saturn will stop her. She will hold back instead of speaking up.'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz claims keep feud rumours alive

Much of the speculation surrounding the Beckham family has centred on stories linked to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, as well as reports of tension between the couple and Brooklyn's parents.

Claims previously reported by various outlets have included disputes over wedding planning, first-dance moments and Nicola not wearing a Victoria Beckham-designed gown.

Victoria Beckham's focus may remain on career success

Away from family speculation, Victoria Beckham continues to expand her fashion and beauty empire, with recent reports suggesting this year could be especially significant professionally.

Honigman said, 'Victoria Beckham's birthday is on the 17th April, making her an Aries. Her next year is busy, creative, and extremely ambitious.'

She added, 'Together, those planets indicate a huge success this year for Victoria. Boosting her creative career, her birthday astrology shows her receiving multiple, international accolades for her innovative use of colours and themes.'

Last Friday, the fashion designer recently marked her birthday by sharing celebratory photos on Instagram, including images of herself posing with a birthday cake. The post quickly drew attention from fans, with many flooding the comments section with birthday wishes and praise for her look.

Reinforcing claims that she is continuing to prioritise creativity and brand growth despite the ongoing family speculations, Victoria shows she does remain focused on her business ventures. The designer recently unveiled her latest collaboration with Gap, a 38-piece collection that further expands her reach in fashion and lifestyle. The launch adds to what has already been a busy professional period.