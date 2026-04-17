Victoria Beckham is marking her 50th birthday against the backdrop of a very public family dispute, as claims that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were 'mistreated' by his parents at their wedding continue to fuel headlines.

Tensions between the Beckhams and the Peltz family have lingered since Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 wedding, where a series of perceived slights reportedly hardened into a long-running rift. Among the most persistent claims are that Victoria tried to 'hijack' the couple's first dance and that Nicola did not wear a gown from her mother-in-law's label after the design was allegedly cancelled at the last minute. Brooklyn has since said he and Nicola were mistreated by his parents, Victoria and David, a charge that strikes at the polished family image Victoria has spent years building.

Victoria Beckham Family Feud Spills Over Brooklyn's 'Mistreatment' Claim

The latest chapter in the Beckham family feud comes via celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman, who has been commenting on the saga. Speaking to the Daily Star in collaboration with Covers.com, she suggested Victoria is caught between wanting to defend herself and choosing to remain silent as Brooklyn's remarks continue to draw attention.

'The planet Saturn, which will be in Victoria's sign all year, is a quiet and reserved planet which knows how to hold its peace,' Honigman said. 'It means that, throughout the year, Victoria will want to be bold and speak her mind loudly and publicly, as Aries are outspoken.'

Honigman said that tension could explain why Victoria has not publicly challenged Brooklyn and Nicola's version of events. 'She'll want to clear her name and be very no-nonsense in demonstrating that the family feud did not start with her,' she said. 'Victoria's Aries instincts call on her to communicate, but Saturn will stop her. She will hold back instead of speaking up.'

That reading reflects what has been visible for months. Victoria, once highly active in shaping her public image through interviews and social media, has largely stayed out of the public back-and-forth surrounding her eldest son's marriage. Her silence has been interpreted in different ways, with some seeing restraint and others reading more into her refusal to respond.

Optimism, Fashion And A Public Image Under Strain

The family rift does not exist in isolation. It sits alongside Victoria's fashion business, the wider Beckham brand, and a public image built on discipline, glamour and family unity.

Honigman also argued that Saturn is not the only influence at play. 'The creative planet Neptune is dreamy and forgiving,' she said. 'Aries like Victoria prefer to be upfront and honest, but the planet Neptune will push her to expect the best and view everyone in a positive light.'

If taken at face value, that interpretation presents Victoria as someone leaning towards hope rather than retaliation. Honigman said that even amid the accusations and reported tensions, Victoria may remain focused on optimism. 'It means that, throughout this year, Victoria will hold on to a special optimism and positivity even when she thinks of their family feud,' she said.

There is no independent way to verify astrological claims, and no public account has fully established how Victoria feels in private. Her camp has not issued a detailed rebuttal to Brooklyn's suggestion that he and Nicola were mistreated, and there has been no definitive on-the-record timeline from David, Brooklyn or Nicola that settles the disputed claims around the wedding dress or first dance.

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What is clear is the timing. Honigman noted that Victoria's 17 April birthday places her in Aries and predicted that the year ahead would be 'busy, creative, and extremely ambitious.' She said Saturn and Neptune are now aligned with that sign and claimed their combined influence would shape both Victoria's personal life and her professional direction.

'Together, those planets indicate a huge success this year for Victoria,' Honigman said. 'Boosting her creative career, her birthday astrology shows her receiving multiple, international accolades for her innovative use of colours and themes.'

Those predictions remain speculative, but they sit neatly alongside the image Victoria has long projected publicly: a focused designer keeping her attention on work while family drama plays out around her.

For now, the Beckham feud appears to be in a holding pattern. On one side are Brooklyn and Nicola, whose version of events is now part of the public conversation. On the other is Victoria, who, according to Honigman, may want to respond but has chosen silence over escalation.