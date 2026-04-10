Brooklyn Beckham marked his fourth anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz in the US this week by sharing an emotional card on Instagram, telling her they had 'been through so much' and were now 'stronger than ever' after he cut ties with parents David and Victoria Beckham earlier this year.

After more than two months of public silence from Brooklyn following his six-page online broadside against his family, in which he alleged 'endless attacks' from his parents and claimed they had tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola. That earlier statement, which effectively confirmed a bitter rift inside one of Britain's most famous families, ended with the 27-year-old insisting he did not want to reconcile with David and Victoria.

Brooklyn posted a handwritten anniversary card to Nicola, now 31, that read: 'Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart. We have been though so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend. I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x.'

He paired it with a captioned photo declaring: 'Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x love you with all my heart. Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so much x.' It was not subtle. For those who had read his earlier accusations about the Beckhams 'performative social media posts,' the message about resilience and loyalty felt pointed.

A second image, of a large bouquet of flowers, appeared to underscore where his loyalties now lie. Brooklyn explained that the flowers were sent by Nicola's billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, a detail that inevitably invites comparison with his own side of the family, from whom he says he has stepped away entirely.

Brooklyn Beckham's Anniversary Message Echoes Family Rift

Brooklyn stunned fans earlier this year when he published what he described as a heartfelt explanation of why he was distancing himself from the Beckham clan. In the lengthy statement, he insisted the familiar tabloid narrative that Nicola 'controlled' him was, in his words, 'completely backwards.'

'The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,' he wrote, claiming that growing up as the son of David and Victoria had left him with 'overwhelming anxiety.'

That anxiety, he said, lifted only after he stepped away from the family orbit. 'For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,' he continued. He framed the move not as rebellion but as a kind of liberation, describing it as 'the life I chose.'

Brooklyn went on to describe Nicola as his anchor and his choice, casting his married life as a conscious rejection of what he saw as an existence managed for image. 'I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,' he said. 'My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.'

Against that backdrop, the simple line in his anniversary note about having 'been through so much together' lands with extra weight. He does not name his parents, but after accusing them of trying to 'ruin' his relationship and of feeding 'countless lies' to the media, it reads less like generic romantic fluff and more like a quiet reaffirmation of his chosen camp.

Brooklyn Beckham Says He Does Not Want Reconciliation

The most striking part of Brooklyn's earlier statement was not just the criticism of David and Victoria, but the finality of his language. 'I do not want to reconcile with my family,' he wrote, an unusually blunt disowning from someone who grew up attending their public events and appearing in their posts.

He accused his parents of maintaining 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships' as a 'fixture of the life I was born into.' The suggestion was clear enough. In his telling, what the outside world saw as a glamorous, close-knit brand family was, in reality, a carefully managed facade in which he felt trapped.

Brooklyn also claimed that he had 'seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.' He did not provide examples or evidence for those alleged 'lies,' and neither David nor Victoria has publicly responded to any of the accusations. Their silence has left his account unchallenged in public, but also uncorroborated.

The new anniversary post does nothing to soften his previous stance. If anything, the contrast between the warmth of the Peltz family's flowers and the cold absence of any visible engagement from the Beckhams sharpens the sense of a son who has drawn a hard line.

None of the claims against David and Victoria has been independently verified, and the couple have so far declined to address them. Until anyone on their side of the divide speaks, Brooklyn's version of events remains just that: one side of a very messy family story that, for now, is playing out almost entirely on his terms.