Four New York City cab drivers died on the job this summer, unable to afford time off for treatment, their union says. On Monday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration was scheduled to launch its first airport health hub for licensed drivers.

A Fatal Summer for NYC Cabbies

All four men were immigrants trying to earn a living in a battered trade, and several had delayed treatment because they could not afford time off, according to Gothamist's reporting.

The yellow cab business has been squeezed by medallion debt and ride-hailing competition for years, leaving many veteran drivers working punishing hours for shrinking pay.

Babacar Dem, a Senegalese driver who had worked yellow cabs since 2001, was found collapsed during a break in a Bronx restaurant bathroom in August. Richard Coulibaly suffered from heart disease and high blood pressure, according to the medical examiner.

Khalifa Siwa and Jagjit Singh also died while working. Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), said the drivers had been 'working themselves to death because of crushing economic pressure'.

Healthcare Parked at the Terminal

The city's answer is to put the clinic where the work already is. The first Driver Health Hub was scheduled to open at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Monday, 23 November, with weekly sessions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A second site is planned at LaGuardia, alongside a mobile van reaching drivers in areas such as Jackson Heights and the South Bronx.

Drivers often idle for hours in airport holding lots between fares, which is why the city chose the airports for its first clinics.

Rotating services include blood pressure and prostate screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing, vaccinations, nutrition services, same-day doctor appointments, and insurance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) enrolment assistance.

About 180,000 licensed drivers are eligible, at airports that handle roughly 34,000 pickups each day.

Care in the Middle of a Shift

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) established the hubs with MetroPlusHealth and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

'No one should be forced to choose between earning a living and seeing a doctor,' Mayor Mamdani said in the city's announcement.

His deputies acknowledged the financial pressures facing drivers, noting that many lack health insurance, while others cannot afford to lose earnings by taking time off for medical appointments.

The Union Says This Is Only Round One

Desai called the airport services only the first step in a broader union campaign for full benefits, including paid time off and retirement support.

In October, the NYTWA joined with Uber and Marblegate, the private equity firm that owns thousands of taxi medallions, to press Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul for a public health fund, proposing to redirect an existing $0.50 (£0.38) yellow cab surcharge, Gothamist reported.

The deaths raise a broader question about what a city owes the workers who keep it running, and the difficulties gig and shift workers nationwide face in accessing routine medical care.

For a workforce that spent the summer burying colleagues who died on the job, a screening table beside the airport taxi line is a beginning, not an ending.