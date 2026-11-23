A Japanese bus driver has been removed from driving duties after licking passenger handrails and hanging straps during a livestream at the apparent request of a female streamer.

The incident happened on 16 November 2026, after the driver had completed his scheduled service. Footage of the broadcast subsequently circulated on social media, prompting criticism over his behaviour and concerns about hygiene.

Keikyu Bus, the driver's employer, apologised on 18 November and confirmed that the employee would face disciplinary action under its internal regulations.

Female Livestreamer Directs Driver to Lick Bus Handrails

Footage of the livestream shows the unidentified driver communicating with a female streamer through a split-screen broadcast. The woman appears to direct him to lick specific parts of the bus, including handrails and hanging straps regularly touched by passengers.

According to Dexerto, citing Japanese outlet coki, the streamer told him: 'I want you to lick the part you hold onto, a bit further up.'

The driver responded: 'The part you hold?'

He subsequently followed her request and was filmed licking the surfaces inside the vehicle.

The woman appearing in the livestream has been identified in social media discussions as Riakyun, who reportedly broadcasts on the Japanese livestreaming platform Fuwatch. However, her identity and involvement have not been independently confirmed, and Keikyu Bus did not identify her in its public statement. The driver's identity has also not been publicly disclosed.

Keikyu Bus Apologises Over Livestream Incident

Keikyu Bus issued an official apology on 18 November 2026 after confirming that one of its drivers had engaged in inappropriate behaviour inside a bus after completing his scheduled service and broadcast the incident online.

In a statement published on its website, the company apologised to passengers and other affected parties, saying it deeply regretted the driver's conduct and the concern it had caused. It acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and said it would take steps to ensure employees upheld the standards expected of the company.

Keikyu Bus also pledged to strengthen staff guidance and training to prevent similar behaviour.

Driver Removed From Duties as Bus Is Disinfected

In a report published on 20 November 2026, Japanese publication J-CAST News confirmed with Keikyu Bus that the driver had been removed from driving duties following the incident.

The company told the publication that the employee had reported his own behaviour on 16 November, the same day the livestream took place. Keikyu Bus also confirmed that it had identified the bus involved and completed cleaning and disinfection of the vehicle.

The company said it would determine the appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with its internal regulations. It did not confirm whether the driver's removal from driving duties would lead to further employment consequences.

Social Media Users Criticise Driver's Actions

The footage attracted criticism online, with viewers expressing disgust at the driver's behaviour and questioning why he agreed to lick surfaces regularly touched by passengers. Some raised concerns about hygiene, given that handrails and hanging straps are used by numerous commuters throughout the day.

One commenter quoted by Japanese publication SoraNews24 wrote: 'I wouldn't even touch those things with my hand.' The reaction reflected wider concerns about the cleanliness of shared public transport facilities and the driver's apparent disregard for basic hygiene.

Other viewers questioned the streamer's apparent encouragement of the stunt, although the driver remained responsible for his own actions. The incident has also drawn attention to the risks of livestreaming challenges that involve workplace facilities and equipment used by the public, particularly when attempts to entertain an online audience compromise hygiene and professional standards.