US Congressman Jimmy Gomez is stepping down weeks before his scheduled departure from Congress after a damning ethics investigation found credible evidence that he made unwanted sexual advances towards a female staff member.

The California Democrat, who recently lost his re-election bid by a 25-percentage-point margin, announced that he would resign on 1 December, following the release of a report detailing allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct and an abuse of power.

What Did Jimmy Gomez Do?

A report released on Monday by the House Ethics Committee found that Gomez made 'unwelcome sexual advances' towards a House staff member, disregarding the power imbalance between them.

The bipartisan panel investigated allegations involving a woman identified as 'Witness 1,' who told investigators that Gomez made unwanted advances towards her on two separate occasions. One incident allegedly happened in public, while another took place inside his congressional office.

According to the report, the staffer alleged that Gomez put his hand down her skirt while they were at a bar in Washington DC in February 2024. She described the incident as 'nonconsensual whatsoever.'

The committee also found that Gomez's conduct caused the woman 'significant and ongoing distress,' contributing to her decision to leave her job.

Jimmy Gomez Responds To Damning Ethics Findings

Gomez said he strongly disagreed with the findings but believed he had no alternative but to leave Congress. In a statement on Monday, he acknowledged the seriousness of the report and said he took responsibility for personal mistakes committed outside his marriage.

He added that he had 'strong disagreements' with the committee's conclusions but saw 'no other alternative than to resign,' according to CBS News.

Gomez had previously maintained that his actions were consensual, despite the allegations raised by the staffer's lawyers.

California Democrat Lost Re-Election Bid by 25 Points

The resignation comes after Gomez suffered a significant defeat in the November midterm elections. The five-term congressman lost his seat representing part of Los Angeles to fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres by approximately 25 percentage points. He had originally been expected to leave office at the end of the year following the election result.

His resignation on 1 December will bring his congressional career to an earlier end. The House Ethics Committee said it did not have enough time to pursue an adequate House sanction against Gomez before his departure.

Jimmy Gomez Accused of Abusing His Power

The woman's attorneys, Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt, welcomed the committee's findings but argued that the alleged misconduct reflected wider problems within Congress.

In a statement on Monday, they accused Gomez of abusing the power entrusted to him by voters and said his actions had effectively destroyed their client's dreams of building a career in public service. They also called on Congress to take immediate action to address what they described as a 'toxic and predatory culture.'

Jimmy Gomez Investigation Followed Earlier Allegations

The House Ethics Committee announced its bipartisan investigation into Gomez in August after lawyers representing the staffer accused him of inappropriate sexual contact. The inquiry initially examined a report that Gomez had been seen kissing a younger staff member at a party hosted by then-Congressman Eric Swalwell.

The investigation emerged shortly after Swalwell, another California Democrat, resigned amid separate sexual misconduct allegations.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee approved changes to how it handles sexual misconduct investigations, including measures intended to speed up inquiries.