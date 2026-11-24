Heavily redacted court documents linked to the raid on Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home have revealed that federal prosecutors are investigating alleged crimes dating back decades. The records state that the alleged offences involving the Minnesota congresswoman span from 1980 to the present and began before she entered Congress. However, the specific violations remain redacted, leaving the focus of the investigation unclear.

Unsealed Ilhan Omar Search Warrant Documents Reveal Decades-Long Probe

The documents, released on Monday evening, include an ex parte brief supporting an affidavit for a search warrant. Prosecutors sought records and information that could constitute evidence of alleged violations involving Omar, also identified in the filings as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, also known as Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

In another filing, prosecutors said the government believed Omar had committed unspecified crimes over decades, beginning long before she became a member of Congress. The documents do not identify the alleged offences, and substantial portions remain redacted.

Immigration Fraud Allegations Surrounding Omar

The release comes amid reports that investigators are examining possible immigration fraud involving Omar and her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed.

Fox News Digital previously reported that authorities were looking into whether Omar, her father or both provided false information in immigration paperwork. Sources told the outlet investigators were examining whether either had lied on her citizenship documents.

Omar came to the United States with her father in 1995 after fleeing civil unrest in Somalia. Accounts of her birth year vary between 1981 and 1982, and she does not have a birth certificate.

What Investigators Seized During the October Raid

Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, searched Omar's Washington home on 12 October 2026.

Authorities seized her phone, computer and passport. Investigators are also reported to be in possession of her DNA. Her sister, Sahra Noor, voluntarily answered investigators' questions during the week of the raid.

The search was an unusual search involving a congresswoman and took place less than a month before Election Day. Omar nevertheless won a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

Judge Orders Release of Redacted Search Warrant Records

US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the documents' release last week after initially agreeing to seal them. In an order dated 9 October 2026, he cited reasonable grounds to believe disclosure could lead to flight from prosecution, destruction or tampering with evidence, witness intimidation or serious jeopardy to the investigation.

Fifteen media organisations, led by The New York Times, and watchdog group Judicial Watch sued the Justice Department seeking access to the records. They argued that releasing the documents was in the public interest, while the government opposed disclosure on investigative grounds.

Omar Denies Wrongdoing and Calls Probe Political

Omar has not been charged with a crime and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Her office described the raid as politically motivated, accusing President Donald Trump of targeting the congresswoman through years of inflammatory rhetoric.

Her office said the search escalated those attacks and argued that no president should use federal power to intimidate political opponents. The released documents do not establish that Omar committed a crime.