President Donald Trump has another opportunity to challenge his New York hush money conviction after a federal appeals court revived his bid to move the case to federal court and pursue presidential immunity arguments.

On Monday, 23 November, a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling and sent the matter back for reconsideration. It found that federal judge Alvin Hellerstein had wrongly ruled that a case could not be transferred after conviction and that Trump had failed to show 'good cause' for a second attempt.

The decision does not transfer the case or overturn Trump's May 2024 conviction on 34 felony counts. It gives his lawyers another opportunity to seek federal jurisdiction and has put his separate New York appeal on hold.

Appeals Court Reopens Transfer Bid

Trump was convicted of falsifying business records linked to a $130,000 (about £99,700) payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors said it was intended to prevent her discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies.

He became the first US president convicted of a crime and received an unconditional discharge in January 2025, with no prison term or financial penalty.

Trump's lawyers argue the case belongs in federal court because it concerns his presidential duties and federal election law. Manhattan prosecutors say the alleged conduct was private and violated state law.

Hellerstein rejected Trump's transfer requests three times, most recently in August 2026. The appeals panel has directed the district court to reconsider the request.

Presidential Immunity Argument Remains Unresolved

Trump's lawyers say prosecutors used evidence of official presidential activity at trial, including testimony about Oval Office conversations, White House operations and social media posts. They rely on the US Supreme Court's July 2024 ruling, which recognised immunity for official presidential acts and restricted their use as evidence to support prosecutions over unofficial conduct.

Trump's lawyer Robert Giuffra Jr also challenged the prosecution's description of the payment as an illegal campaign contribution, arguing that federal election law issues belonged in federal court.

Steven Wu, chief of the Manhattan District Attorney's appeals division, urged the panel to keep the case in state court. He argued Trump was prosecuted for falsifying business records, not for speaking with White House staff or publishing posts.

The appeals court has not decided whether the trial evidence breached the Supreme Court's immunity ruling. That question could be considered if the transfer is approved.

Separate New York Appeal Paused

Trump is also appealing through New York's state court system. A state appeals panel heard arguments on 5 November but had not ruled. The federal panel asked the district court to request a pause in state proceedings while the transfer question is resolved, potentially delaying a decision on Trump's state appeal.

Giuffra argued federal proceedings could offer a quicker route to the US Supreme Court, avoiding years of state appeals. That depends on the district court approving the transfer.

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team welcomed the ruling as 'prompt and correct.' The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment.