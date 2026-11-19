A California woman and her daughter have been arrested in connection with the 2022 killing of 73-year-old Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr, whose severed head was discovered inside a trash bag in the Sierra Nevada foothills more than four years ago.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said on Wednesday, 18 November, that 75-year-old Georgia 'Gwenn' Fitzmaurice and her 45-year-old daughter, Mary Fitzmaurice, had maintained that Paul was still alive while allegedly continuing to collect his Social Security benefits and pension.

Sheriff Woo said Fitzmaurice had never been reported missing, and investigators were unable to identify him after his remains were discovered in September 2022. His identity was eventually established through forensic genetic genealogy testing.

Investigators allege the pair concealed his death for years by claiming he had become a recluse.

Continued Collection of Retirement Benefits

Sheriff Woo said investigators discovered that Fitzmaurice had continued to be represented as living at the family's Citrus Heights residence despite never having been reported missing. He said the women allegedly maintained this account when communicating with relatives and friends.

'Through that investigation, we discovered that Gwen and Mary had kept up the facade to family and friends that Paul was still alive,' Woo said, noting they continued collecting his Social Security and CalPERS pension. The pension was reportedly worth nearly $7,900 (£6,006) a month.

Genetic Genealogy Solves Four-Year Mystery

The investigation began on 28 September 2022, when a resident walking her dog discovered a partially decomposed, severed human head inside a trash bag along a roadway in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill.

The condition of the remains initially prevented investigators from identifying the victim or establishing a connection to any known missing-person or homicide investigation, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Following an autopsy, the skull was sent to California State University, Chico, where forensic specialists developed a preliminary biological profile for age and race alongside an artist's rendering.

Detectives also entered the case into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and uploaded a traditional DNA profile into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, but national database searches produced no matches. In early 2024, investigators turned to Texas-based Othram Labs to conduct Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing.

The genetic testing identified potential distant relatives, allowing detectives working with the FBI's Sacramento Field Office to construct a family tree and pursue DNA comparisons with relatives outside California. Investigators subsequently obtained a reference DNA sample that helped confirm the victim's identity as Fitzmaurice Jr.

Arrests and Pending Criminal Charges

Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives, assisted by FBI agents and Citrus Heights police officers, executed a search warrant at the family's Lichen Drive residence on 17 November.

Investigators believe Mary Fitzmaurice killed her father at the family's Citrus Heights residence and that she and her mother, Georgia, conspired to dispose of his remains, according to Sheriff Woo.

Both women were arrested on 17 November and booked into the South Placer Jail. Mary was booked on suspicion of murder, while Georgia was booked on suspicion of being an accessory, according to District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire announced prosecutors anticipate filing murder charges against Mary while evaluating further charges against Georgia and counts related to collecting the victim's Social Security and pension benefits.

Both women are expected to appear in Placer Superior Court on Thursday, 19 November, or Friday, according to the information available following the District Attorney's Wednesday briefing.