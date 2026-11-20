Susan Smith, who drowned her two young sons in a South Carolina lake in 1994, was unanimously denied parole for a second time on 19 November 2026.

The six participating members of the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons rejected her bid for conditional release, while one member, Geraldine Miro, recused herself due to her past role as a warden at a prison where Smith was previously housed. Smith needed support from two-thirds of the board members present to secure her release.

Following her initial parole denial in November 2024, Thursday's decision means she must remain incarcerated for at least another two years before she is eligible to reapply in 2028.

Childhood Trauma and Stepfather Dynamic

During the virtual hearing from Leath Correctional Institution, forensic psychiatrist Dr Jessie Hill testified on Smith's behalf after meeting with her three times over three months for a total of six hours.

Hill told the board that Smith's childhood experiences contributed to longstanding difficulties with relationships, intimacy and emotional regulation. Hill said Smith's father died by suicide when she was six, and that her stepfather subsequently sexually abused her.

After Smith's mother remarried, her stepfather began sexually abusing her, creating a dynamic Hill described to the board as a 'love triangle', in which Smith's mother accused her of pursuing her new husband.

'She navigated this triangulation for the better part of a decade, day in and day out in her home,' Hill said. She observed improvements in Smith's behaviour beginning around 2015, attributing the changes to several factors, including medication, ageing, menopause, the deaths of her mother and stepfather, and changes in her faith.

Prison Disciplinary History and Past Infractions

Smith is serving a life sentence. At the 19 November hearing, the board reviewed Smith's three-decade record within the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Smith's disciplinary history includes drug-related violations and sexual relationships with two prison employees, incidents that also resulted in criminal consequences for the staff members involved.

Before her November 2024 parole hearing, Smith received another disciplinary conviction after communicating with a documentary filmmaker about her crimes.

Prison officials said she agreed to provide contact details for friends, family and victims, including her former husband, David Smith, while the filmmaker deposited money into her prison account. Smith subsequently lost her telephone, tablet and canteen privileges for 90 days.

Victim Family Opposition and Parole Denial

Speaking via video link from Leath Correctional Institution, Smith apologised for the October 1994 incident in which she rolled her Mazda into John D. Long Lake with her sons strapped inside and falsely blamed a carjacker for nine days before confessing.

'I know that what I did to Michael and Alex is horrible,' she told the board. Twelve individuals opposed her release in person in Columbia, including former prosecutor Tommy Pope and her ex-husband, David Smith, who wore a pin featuring a photo of his sons.

'I know in my heart granting her parole would be a huge injustice to Michael and Alex,' David Smith stated. The board ultimately denied parole, citing the seriousness of the murders.