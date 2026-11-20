Susan Smith insisted she was no longer the woman who murdered her two young sons in 1994, but a South Carolina parole board unanimously rejected her second request for freedom on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Smith, 55, appeared virtually before the board from Leath Correctional Institution, more than 32 years after drowning her children in John D. Long Lake.

During the hearing, she expressed remorse and maintained that she had changed during her decades behind bars. 'I'm not the same person I was 32 years ago,' she told the board, according to Associated Press reporter Jeffrey Collins.

The six participating board members voted to deny her release, while one member recused herself because she had previously been a warden at the prison where Smith was housed.

Susan Smith can apply for parole again in 2028.

Who Is Susan Smith?

Smith became internationally known in October 1994 after claiming that a Black man had carjacked her vehicle in Union, South Carolina, with her two young sons inside.

Her children, Michael, three, and Alex, 14 months, were reported missing. For nine days, the then-23-year-old mother made emotional television appeals for their safe return.

According to the Associated Press, Smith eventually confessed that she had deliberately allowed her car to roll into John D. Long Lake on 25 October 1994, with her sons still strapped into their car seats.

She was convicted of two counts of murder in July 1995 and sentenced to life imprisonment after the jury rejected the death penalty.

What Was Susan Smith's Alleged Motive?

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Smith killed her sons because she wanted to pursue a relationship with the wealthy son of the owner of the company where she worked.

According to AP, prosecutors believed Smith considered her children an obstacle after the man ended their affair.

Smith's defence team presented a different explanation, arguing that mental health difficulties had affected her state of mind. Her lawyers maintained that she had initially intended to die alongside her children but changed her mind.

At Thursday's hearing, Smith again denied killing Michael and Alex to be with another man, telling the board: 'That's just not true', according to Court TV.

Susan Smith Expresses Remorse at Parole Hearing

Smith apologised for the killings and asked the board for another opportunity.

'I want to say I'm sorry to Michael and Alex. They were innocent children. They did not deserve to die,' she told the board, according to South Carolina Daily Gazette reporter Jessica Holdman.

She also apologised to her former husband, David Smith, acknowledging that he had been deprived of the opportunity to watch their sons grow up.

Her attorney, Tommy Thomas, argued that her actions were connected to a history of mental illness. Psychologist Jessie Hill testified that medication and treatment had helped manage her mental health difficulties during imprisonment, the Daily Gazette reported.

However, former prosecutor Tommy Pope opposed her release, arguing that Smith's notoriety could lead to renewed media attention and further distress for the victims' family.

David Smith Opposes Her Release

David Smith, the boys' father and Susan's former husband, urged the board to keep her behind bars.

'Is 32 years enough for what she did?' he asked, according to Holdman's report for the South Carolina Daily Gazette.

He maintained that his sons' deaths were deliberate and that granting parole would be an injustice to their memory.

According to AP, David wore a photograph of Michael and Alex over his heart during the hearing. He told the board that although more than three decades had passed, the loss still felt as though it had happened yesterday.

When Can Susan Smith Apply for Parole Again?

Smith first became eligible for parole in November 2024 after serving 30 years of her life sentence. Her initial application was also unanimously rejected.

The South Carolina Daily Gazette reported that the board cited two grounds for its latest decision: the risk Smith posed to the community, and the seriousness of her crimes together with her attitude towards them.

Smith will remain at Leath Correctional Institution and can submit another parole application in 2028.