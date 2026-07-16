A conservative reporter says she has defeated a legal bid to restrict her coverage, after two members of a Minnesota family lost their case in court and a third dropped her restraining order.

Savanah Hernandez, a journalist for Turning Point USA, confirmed what she called a legal victory over the Ostroushko family, who are also facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting her outside a Minneapolis federal building in April.

An ongoing legal dispute in Hennepin County saw parents Christopher and DeYanna Ostroushko, alongside their daughter Paige, seek 'ex-parte' protective orders against the reporter.

The family formally accused Hernandez of threatening and doxxing them, an effort the journalist characterised as an attempt to halt her coverage.

Court Throws Out Restraining Order Bids

The civil dispute concluded when a Hennepin County judge denied the restraining orders sought by Christopher and DeYanna Ostroushko.

After that ruling, Paige Ostroushko voluntarily withdrew her own legal petition. According to Hernandez, the 20-year-old failed to appear in court to substantiate claims that the reporter had harassed the family.

During the proceedings, the parents alleged that the ongoing coverage cost them £222,000 ($300,000) in lost employment income and led to death threats.

DeYanna Ostroushko also reportedly visited a local police department in a bid to have the reporter arrested for exposing the family's use of legal orders.

🚨OSTROUSHKO UPDATE: Paige Ostroushko, who violently assaulted me in Minneapolis, has voluntarily dismissed her restraining order against me after her parents LOST against me in court.



Reminder, that after attacking me, the entire family LIED on legal documents to get “ex-parte”… pic.twitter.com/1AhZONu2Zp — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) July 15, 2026

Federal Assault Case Follows April Demonstration

The broader conflict began on 11 April outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling during an anti-ICE demonstration.

Video footage captured Christopher Ostroushko pushing Hernandez to the ground with both hands while shouting, 'Don't f***ing touch my daughter!' The outburst followed a sequence where a female protester struck Hernandez in the face, sending her falling backwards into a fence.

The altercation resulted in a sprained knee, neck pain and multiple bruises for the journalist. Christopher and Paige Ostroushko were subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury for interfering with a federally protected activity and for assault, while DeYanna Ostroushko faces a single federal charge of assault.

Christopher Ostroushko was initially charged with fifth-degree assault in Hennepin County for his conduct, but state prosecutors dismissed this charge in early July because of the pending federal case.

DOJ And FBI Outline Federal Response

The US Department of Justice has set out its position on the case. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that the reporter was surrounded and physically assaulted simply because the defendants identified her as a conservative journalist.

'That is not peaceful protest,' Blanche stated, adding that the department will punish unhinged political violence.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the indictment online, saying the bureau immediately led the investigation. 'Let this be a message to others who may try something similar, this FBI will find you,' Patel said.

Paige Ostroushko Maintains Self-Defence Claim

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Paige Ostroushko has previously attempted to justify the incident.

In a public fundraising statement, she alleged the altercation began when Hernandez purportedly laughed about assaults in ICE facilities, sparking emotional distress.

Despite saying she acted in self-defence, the 20-year-old still faces federal charges.

The Ostroushko family is scheduled for a pre-trial motion hearing on 1 September. A separate civil lawsuit brought by Hernandez requires their formal response by the 29th of this month.