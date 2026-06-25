For years, she tried to keep politics off the table. It was the only way, she said, to preserve a relationship with her staunchly pro-Trump parents. But one emotional phone call about immigration and deportations changed everything.

The daughter, who shared her story online, said she decided to cut contact with her mother after hearing remarks she described as impossible to forgive. What followed was not just a political disagreement but a deeply personal rupture that left her mourning family members who are still alive.

The Phone Call With MAGA Parent

The woman began her account with a painful admission.

'The time has come, y'all. The time has come where I am cutting off my MAGA parents because I can't do this anymore,' she said.

According to her, the argument began during a discussion about immigration enforcement and reports of families being separated during deportation operations.

She claimed her mother dismissed her concerns and made a remark that instantly changed the conversation.

'She said, "I don't give an F about brown people,"' the daughter recalled.

The woman said the comment stunned her and triggered a fierce exchange. She responded by comparing the language to historical examples of prejudice and authoritarianism.

'I said to her, "This is literally what the Nazis did. The way you're talking, this is what the Nazis did,"' she explained.

According to the daughter, her mother then referenced the family's German heritage, a response that only deepened the emotional divide.

'I said, "But my kids are going to grow up with empathy," and I hung up on her,' she said.

That moment, she claimed, marked the end of the relationship.

Years of Tension Finally Reached Breaking Point

She said she had spent years attempting to avoid political conversations with her parents because discussions almost always ended in frustration.

'I'm done. Even if my mom is ill, I'm done. I'm not doing this anymore,' she said.

The woman described herself as deeply attached to her parents and admitted that cutting them off was far from easy.

'I love my parents so much,' she said. 'It's like I'm grieving people that are alive.'

She explained that she had repeatedly hoped facts, news reports, religious teachings or personal conversations might persuade them to reconsider some of their views.

'I just want so desperately there to be one scripture verse or one video or one thing that'll just flip a switch,' she said.

Instead, she felt every discussion ended in the same place, with her parents defending positions she believed contradicted the values they had taught her growing up.

The Argument Became About More Than Politics

As she reflected on the breakdown, the daughter argued that the divide was no longer simply about party affiliation or election results.

'The 2024 election was not a difference in politics. It was a difference in morality, humanity, values, justice, and equality for all,' she said. She described a growing sense that political loyalty had become more important than empathy.

The woman recalled seeing social media posts and political content on her mother's devices that she believed contained misinformation. She also claimed her mother often dismissed reports and evidence that challenged her political beliefs.

At one point, the daughter broke down while helping her mother with technology at home.

'I just started sobbing,' she recalled. The emotional toll, she said, became impossible to ignore. Conversations about current events, healthcare, immigration and social issues increasingly ended in conflict.

'I'm just running out of things to talk to you about, mom,' she said. According to the daughter, every topic eventually became political, leaving little common ground between them.

Why the Daughter Walked Away

The woman said the final decision came after years of emotional exhaustion and repeated attempts to preserve the relationship.

She argued that maintaining contact had become harmful to her own wellbeing.

'Whenever I feel guilty about not talking to my parents anymore, I ask myself this: Why would I expose myself to people who I have to go to therapy and seek healing in order to be around?' she said.

While acknowledging that many supporters of the MAGA movement reject accusations of extremism, she argued that blind political loyalty had become a central problem.

'They would rather lose their children than lose their leader,' she claimed.

The daughter also suggested that many adult children are now facing similar decisions as political divisions increasingly spill into family life.