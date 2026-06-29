Selena Gomez has been pulled into a fast-moving online debate after a TikTok video featuring her and fiancé Benny Blanco sparked widespread pregnancy rumours across TikTok and other social media platforms.

There is no evidence that Gomez is pregnant, and neither she nor Blanco has announced they are expecting a child. The rumours stem from the viral video, in which users analysed Gomez's loose-fitting outfit and body language, alongside AI-generated images and online commentary that falsely suggested she was expecting.

The footage quickly spread through stitched reactions and comment threads on TikTok before being reposted across other social media platforms. Confusion intensified when manipulated AI-generated images showing Gomez with a baby bump circulated alongside genuine photos and videos, making the fabricated visuals appear authentic before users began questioning their origins.

Selena Gomez isn’t going to be able to hide her secret much longer… 👀 pic.twitter.com/oeTCPwuOIn — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) June 26, 2026

TikTok Defence Wave Emerges as Users Push Back

A counter-reaction soon emerged on TikTok as users challenged the rumours and criticised the spread of misinformation.

One comment stated: 'Selena Gomez is not pregnant,' while another wrote: 'no their not,' rejecting the claims.

Others argued that some of the images being shared were outdated, with one commenter writing: 'this picture is old.' Frustration over the rumours was also evident, with users posting: 'everything but not this !!!' and 'we got too many rumors right now let's save this one til august.'

Several users also pointed to Gomez's previous comments that complications related to lupus make carrying a pregnancy medically risky, arguing that repeated speculation about her body was especially insensitive.

AI Images and Clone Theory Fuel Wider Misinformation

The manipulated images added to a broader pattern of misinformation surrounding Gomez. Earlier this year, social media users revived the baseless conspiracy theory claiming she died following her 2017 kidney transplant and had been replaced by a clone or body double, citing perceived changes in her appearance, voice and mannerisms despite offering no credible evidence.

The theory later evolved into false claims that Gomez had secretly been pregnant with former boyfriend Justin Bieber's child before her supposed death, with some conspiracy accounts even alleging the child was Reign Disick. None of those claims has ever been supported by evidence.

The resurfacing of the clone theory alongside the latest pregnancy rumours illustrates how older conspiracy narratives often re-emerge whenever Gomez begins trending online.

Taylor Swift Drawn Into Similar Claims

Taylor Swift also became part of the online discussion after separate pregnancy rumours circulated about her recent public appearances despite there being no supporting evidence.

Posts pairing Swift and Gomez together gained traction across social media, merging two unrelated rumours into a single viral conversation amplified by recommendation algorithms.

Online Rumours Continue Without Evidence

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The speed with which the discussion spread highlights how recommendation systems can amplify celebrity rumours. As users shared, questioned or debunked posts, both misinformation and corrections circulated simultaneously, extending the story's reach.

The episode also reignited debate over body shaming, with many users criticising the practice of treating clothing choices or natural body changes as evidence of pregnancy.

As of now, there is no evidence that Selena Gomez is pregnant, and neither Gomez nor Taylor Swifthas publicly responded to the latest rumours. Instead, the episode highlights how TikTok speculation, AI generated images and recycled conspiracy theories can rapidly transform an ordinary celebrity outing into a global cycle of online misinformation.