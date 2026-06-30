A viral video claiming to show a heavily pregnant Nigerian woman being stopped from travelling to the United States has reignited debate around birthright citizenship and so-called 'birth tourism.'

The clip, which has been widely shared on X, alleges that the woman, who was said to be 37 weeks pregnant, was prevented from boarding a flight after an immigration officer questioned whether she had disclosed her pregnancy during her U.S. visa interview.

The post accompanying the video praised the officer's actions and called for an end to birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizens in the United States. While the footage has generated heated discussion online, there has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities regarding the claims made in the video, including the assertion that the woman's visa was later cancelled. The clip has nevertheless brought renewed attention to long-running arguments over birthright citizenship and immigration policy in the United States.

Failed to Disclose Pregnancy During Visa Interview

The woman in the video says she is due to travel to the United States the following day, telling the officer, 'I'm going to the US tomorrow.'

The officer, identified in the video as Sarah, asks whether the woman informed the American visa officer that she was pregnant when applying for her visa. The woman replies, 'No.'

When asked why she did not mention the pregnancy, she says, 'It didn't come up.'

According to the narration in the clip, the woman planned to visit her sister in the United States before returning home several weeks before her due date. The video states that her expected delivery date was June 5, while her return flight had been booked for May 16.

37 weeks pregnant woman from Nigeria 🇳🇬 tries to fly to the U.S. 🇺🇸 from the UK🇬🇧, but Sarah a UK officers stepped in.



Babies born in the UK don't automatically qualifies for British passport, but babies born in the U.S do automatically qualify for American passport. pic.twitter.com/CbUqujEODy — Ozor Ndi Ozor (@OzorNdiOzor) June 25, 2026

The narration also claims this would have placed her at around 37 weeks pregnant during travel, a stage that it says exceeds the limits imposed by most airlines. It further points out that babies born in the United States generally receive American citizenship at birth under birthright citizenship laws, while children born in the United Kingdom do not automatically become British citizens.

The X post sharing the footage described the officer's actions as heroic and argued that birthright citizenship creates 'a massive loophole,' adding the message, 'End birthright citizenship for non-citizens now. No more anchor babies. America First.'

Unconfirmed Claim That Woman's Visa Was Cancelled

During the footage, Sarah is shown contacting the U.S. Embassy to ask whether officials were aware of the woman's advanced pregnancy before her visa was issued.

Read more Trump Administration Pivots To Restricting Legal Immigration After Illegal Crackdown Polls Poorly Trump Administration Pivots To Restricting Legal Immigration After Illegal Crackdown Polls Poorly

She says, 'I just wondered if you could give a call to the American embassy so that they can check an American visa for me. She's at the airport today, and she's in an advanced state of pregnancy, so if you can just give them a call and find out if they're happy with that, and if so, then we can let her travel.'

Later, Sarah tells the woman, 'I've contacted the visa man and explained your situation. What he'd like to do is if you... Can you go back to the embassy here in Lagos, show him all this paperwork, and he'll want to speak to you.'

The video concludes by claiming that the woman never returned to the U.S. Embassy in Lagos and that her visa was subsequently cancelled. However, there has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities supporting the claim or verifying the alleged cancellation.

Based on the date shown in the footage, the incident appears to have been recorded about a month before it resurfaced online, where it quickly attracted fresh attention.

The renewed interest has once again focused attention on birthright citizenship in the United States. Under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, almost everyone born on American soil automatically becomes a U.S. citizen, regardless of their parents' immigration status, with limited exceptions such as children born to foreign diplomats.

The issue has long been linked to political debate over birth tourism, where foreign nationals are alleged to travel to the United States to give birth so their children receive American citizenship.

According to an analysis of 2023 birth data by the Pew Research Center, around 320,000 babies, representing approximately 9 per cent of births in the United States that year, were born to mothers who were either unauthorised immigrants or held temporary legal status. Under current law, those children generally receive U.S. citizenship at birth, although their parents do not receive automatic immigration benefits because of their child's citizenship.