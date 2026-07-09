President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will ask the US Supreme Court to rehear the case that killed his birthright citizenship order, and the trigger was not a new legal argument but hospital billboards near the Texas border selling birth packages from $3,950 (£2,948).

The demand faces near-impossible odds. The Court hasn't agreed to rehear an argued case since 1965, and last reversed one of its own decisions in 1956, according to Georgetown University law professor Steven Vladeck. That makes the real story what this signals for millions of mixed-status families, not what it changes in law.

The Billboards That Set Trump Off

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed 'Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with "Deliveries starting at $4000."' He warned 'Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM' before declaring 'I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY.'

'This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don't change their absolutely insane decision,' he added.

The adverts refer to a South Texas Mission Regional Medical Center campaign, Newsweek reported. The hospital confirmed it ran two billboards within roughly five miles of a border crossing, offering deliveries from $3,950 for a natural birth and $5,525 (£4,123) for a C-section through havemybabyinTEXAS.com. Both billboards and the site came down Monday as images spread online.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered the state's Health and Human Services Commission to investigate the hospital, writing that 'American citizenship is not for sale and Texas will not permit our healthcare system to be used as a magnet for birth tourism.' Abbott said any violations should be referred to the Texas Attorney General for civil enforcement and possible criminal prosecution. The hospital said the marketing materials are 'no longer in use' and that it intends to cooperate with officials.

A Rehearing Not Granted in 61 Years

Court rules let parties petition for rehearing, but the justices almost never grant one after deciding an argued case. Dave Aronberg, a former Palm Beach County state attorney, told Newsweek the bid is 'a nonstarter' under those rules.

Trump filed a similar reconsideration request this week over the Court's refusal to hear his appeal in the E. Jean Carroll case, another petition facing long odds.

What the June Ruling Actually Decided

On 30 June, the Court held 6-3 that babies born in the US are automatically citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said children born in the United States 'are citizens at birth', preserving the framework set by the 1898 Wong Kim Ark decision.

The ruling struck down the executive order Trump signed on 20 January 2025, his first day back in office, which would have denied citizenship documents to babies whose parents were in the country illegally or on temporary status.

Why Families Are Watching Anyway

Any suggestion the Court could revisit the decision revives doubt for mixed-status households over whether their US-born children's citizenship is final, with knock-on questions about passports, federal benefits, and peace of mind just nine days after the ruling appeared to settle them.

Practically, nothing changes. The ruling stands, rendering Trump's bid purely political. While urging congressional action, the majority deemed birthright citizenship constitutionally protected, reviving the exact uncertainty he promised to end.