Actress and broadcaster Jameela Jamil sparked intense public backlash across social media after branding the British Empire the most 'evil' force in human history and comparing the nation to Marvel supervillain Thanos during a recent podcast appearance.

The outspoken star, renowned for her breakout role as Tahani Al-Jamil in NBC's hit comedy The Good Place, made the inflammatory remarks while discussing her character's creation on her Jameela Jamil: Unfiltered podcast.

Highlighting a disputed £43 trillion debt allegedly owed to India, her sweeping critique of Britain's colonial legacy quickly triggered fierce online debate regarding historical accountability, celebrity activism, and national identity.

As viral clips circulated across digital feeds, critics accused the London-born presenter of preaching from a position of privilege, while others called for her to renounce her British citizenship.

Responding to the belief that Americans thought Tahani was sweet, Jamil said they had got the character all wrong, admitting she had to improvise to make her look less sweet than intended.

'I just had to make her a bit more of a b**** – they wanted her to be very sweet. Americans think British people are so sweet, which is so crazy because British people are truly the most evil people in history. They are Thanos. Britain is Thanos. They owe 43 trillion to India. We colonise the world,' the former BBC presenter quipped.

Jamil's Critique Hits a Nerve

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The remarks have struck a nerve online, with users questioning both her tone and her authority on the subject.

''British people are not likeable' — are we talking about the average Brit now or are we talking Brits from 200 years ago. What a horrible thing to say,' @Anonymous1991UK replied in the podcast's comments section.

Another user pushed back on what they saw as Jamil's tendency to preach, questioning her level of expertise and arguing she seemed to present herself as more knowledgeable than anyone else on the Britain-India issue.

'My gripe with Jameela is that she preaches. She seems to know more about everything than the rest of us. Eventually, people who preach but build nothing and don't empower families financially lose my respect. Thats where it matters in the end,' @jd3166 posted.

The Thanos Comparison and India Debt Claims

The comparison to Marvel villain Thanos was the most controversial part of Jamil's remarks, a fictional character most fans despise, invoked here as shorthand for Britain's imperial legacy.

For her part, Jamil explained her reasoning.

'They owe £43tn to India,' she explained. 'We colonised the world. Rich British people are not likeable to anyone. They are horrible,' Jamil added.

The debt figure Jamil referenced traces back to claims by Indian Marxist economist Utsa Patnaik, who argued Britain drained $45tn (£39tn) from India, a contested estimate of the wealth extracted from the subcontinent during colonial rule.

The remarks were somewhat surprising given the context, and without question hinted at grudges tied to Britain's imperial history that she had held onto even after leaving London.

Jamil relocated to the US from London in 2016. At the time, her intention was to become a comedy writer and screenwriter rather than an actress. Opportunities came her way regardless, and the biggest was landing the role of Tahani in The Good Place, her first professional acting job, and the one that launched her Hollywood career.

There is no question she had to toil and earn her keep along the way. When she first arrived in the US, she had few contacts, little money, and no real aspirations of becoming a successful actor. She also faced her share of criticism, with some calling her too old, too fat and too ethnic for Hollywood. She weathered it regardless, later describing the move to Los Angeles as one of the bravest things she had ever done.

She has not publicly responded to the backlash. What remains unclear is whether the swipe at Britain's empire was a deliberate broadside or simply a tangent that spilled out while she was explaining her Good Place character, but either way, it's the line likely to follow her longer than the role itself.