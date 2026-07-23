Keith Urban allegedly regrets moving out as Nicole Kidman refuses to take him back after their reported split, according to tabloid claims emerging months after the pair's separation surfaced in 2025.

The country singer is said to have left their family home in Nashville in the summer of that year, a decision now described by unnamed sources as one he wishes he could undo, while Kidman has reportedly chosen to move forward.

Early reports indicated that Urban initiated the separation by relocating, with sources said at the time that Kidman felt 'hurt' and believed the marriage could still be saved.

Those accounts painted a lopsided picture, one in which the Oscar-winning actor was still invested while Urban had already stepped away. The latest claims suggest something more complicated, though they remain unverified and largely sourced from unnamed insiders.

Nicole Kidman Moves Forward as Keith Urban Split Enters New Phase

According to reports, Urban later had a change of heart after the split had already hardened into something final. One insider claimed he 'absolutely wanted Nicole back' and believed reconciliation was still possible.

Whether that reflects reality or revisionism is unclear, but it feeds into a familiar narrative that tends to follow high-profile break-ups, one party reconsidering once the dust settles.

Kidman, however, is said to have drawn a firm line. The same report claims she had already 'moved on' emotionally by the time any attempt at reconciliation surfaced.

Her priority, according to those close to the situation, is stabilising family life for their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, rather than reopening what appears to have been a difficult chapter.

There is, notably, no direct confirmation from either Kidman or Urban that such a reconciliation attempt ever took place. It cannot be independently verified, so take everything lightly.

Still, the idea of regret on one side and resolve on the other has resonated online, where fans continue to dissect the breakdown of a marriage that lasted nearly two decades. On X, some users have framed the alleged split as 'quiet but messy,' while others question how much of the narrative is shaped by anonymous sourcing rather than fact.

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Nicole Kidman Focuses on Family After Split From Keith Urban

Kidman herself has offered only limited public insight. In an interview earlier this year, she spoke carefully about life after the separation, avoiding specifics about the divorce while emphasising stability for her family.

'I am doing alright, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good,' she said, adding that her focus remains on 'my family and keeping them as is and moving forward.'

It is a telling choice of words. She does not deny upheaval, but she reframes it. Even when prompted, she declined to unpack the breakdown of the marriage in detail, citing respect for Urban and their children.

'I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be,' she said. That stance, measured and deliberate, suggests a conscious effort to separate private pain from public narrative.

Away from the personal, Kidman's professional slate remains full. She is expected to return for season three of Big Little Lies and is attached to a sequel to Practical Magic alongside Sandra Bullock.

There has also been talk of a potential Broadway return and even directing ambitions, though she has indicated that parenting currently takes precedence. 'You just need to get your children to a certain age,' she said, placing those plans firmly in the future.

Urban, meanwhile, appears to be channelling his energy into music. A source said in May 2026 that he remains actively involved in his daughters' lives, pushing back against speculation of a fractured family dynamic.

'They do have a relationship with their dad, too,' the source said, adding that things are 'much more normal than people assume.' Normal, of course, is doing a lot of work there.

What remains unresolved is the true sequence of emotional events behind the split. Did Urban genuinely try to reverse course, or is that a narrative that emerged after the fact. And how long had the relationship been under strain before the public ever knew about it.

For now, the only confirmed element is that both are moving forward, separately but still connected through their children, navigating the kind of high-profile separation that invites scrutiny but rarely offers clean answers.