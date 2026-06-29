A heated confrontation inside a Texas supermarket has exploded into one of the internet's most divisive stories after a woman wearing medical scrubs was filmed telling two Muslim women they were 'not welcome' and should 'go back to your Islamic country'.

The footage quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread criticism, reports that she lost her job and an unexpected wave of financial support from backers.

Within days, an online fundraiser had reportedly collected more than $250,000 (around £189,000), transforming a local incident into a national debate over Islamophobia, free speech and the growing influence of political crowdfunding.

How The Supermarket Confrontation Went Viral

The widely shared video shows the woman approaching two women wearing hijabs inside a supermarket in Conroe, Texas. During the exchange, she repeatedly tells them they are 'not welcome here' before claiming the United States is 'a Christian country' rather than 'a Muslim country'.

She also describes Islam as 'a terrorist organisation' instead of a religion and insists she is 'very educated' on the subject. The women challenge her remarks, explaining they are American citizens and questioning why she would speak to strangers in such a manner.

The confrontation ended without any physical violence, but the footage quickly attracted millions of views online. Clips were re-posted across multiple platforms, with many viewers condemning the remarks as openly Islamophobic. Others defended the woman's right to express her opinions, creating a deeply polarised response that continued to grow as the video circulated.

Online investigators later identified the woman as massage therapist Dasha Kilpatrick, although she initially appeared in the footage wearing medical scrubs, leading many viewers to assume she worked as a nurse.

Job Loss Followed By Massive Fundraising Campaign

Shortly after the video went viral, reports emerged that Kilpatrick had lost her job. While many expected the controversy to end there, the situation quickly took another dramatic turn.

Supporters launched a fundraising campaign on GiveSendGo, describing her as someone who had been unfairly targeted after the confrontation. Donations poured in rapidly as thousands of contributors backed the campaign.

The fundraiser eventually surpassed $250,000, far exceeding early expectations and turning the case into another example of how controversial public figures can receive significant financial support after becoming the centre of political debates online.

Critics argued the campaign rewarded hateful behaviour and encouraged similar incidents in the future. Supporters, however, maintained they were defending free speech and standing against what they viewed as online harassment, public shaming and cancellation.

The remarkable fundraising total quickly became almost as controversial as the original video itself, with social media users fiercely divided over whether the donations reflected growing political polarisation across the United States.

Wider Debate Over Islamophobia

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, more than 8,600 complaints involving anti-Muslim discrimination were recorded during 2025, marking the highest annual total since the organisation began tracking such reports in 1996.

Texas ranked among the states reporting the highest number of complaints, alongside Florida, Illinois, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

Civil rights advocates argue incidents such as the supermarket confrontation reflect a broader climate in which Muslims increasingly face verbal abuse and public hostility. Others argue isolated encounters should not be used to represent wider society.

The viral footage has become another flashpoint in ongoing national arguments surrounding immigration, religion, political identity and freedom of expression, with each side pointing to the incident as evidence supporting its own position.