Olivia Rodrigo's fans have rallied against a member of indie band Cigarettes After Sex after a comment about the singer's new women-led music festival triggered a wave of criticism online.

The backlash erupted after Jacob Tomsky, drummer for the band, reportedly left a now-deleted comment beneath a TikTok video featuring Rodrigo discussing her newly announced Daisy Chain Fields festival.

The remark quickly spread across social media, with fans questioning why he felt compelled to weigh in on an event specifically designed to spotlight women in music.

Jacob Tomsky's Comment Sparks Online Backlash

Tomsky wrote, 'We won't be there lol tf,' beneath a clip of Rodrigo's appearance on Good Morning America promoting the festival.

When another user questioned the comment, he reportedly responded: 'I mean, it feels like some forced promo for a festival, right? I'm just saying our band won't be performing there.'

The exchange was later deleted, but screenshots circulated widely online and sparked criticism from Rodrigo's supporters. Many argued that the comment appeared dismissive of a festival intended to celebrate female artists and female-fronted acts.

Fans Question The Purpose Of The Remark

Rodrigo's supporters were quick to challenge the drummer's remarks, pointing out that Daisy Chain Fields was specifically designed to spotlight female artists and female-fronted acts, making Cigarettes After Sex an unlikely fit for the event in the first place.

Across social media, users described Tomsky's comment as 'weird', 'unnecessary' and confusing. Many questioned why he felt compelled to publicly state that his band would not be appearing at a festival whose concept did not include male-led acts.

One response that gained significant traction online simply asked: 'Why would a man be there in the first place?' Another user wrote: 'I thought it was satire. Since it's an all-female event and a guy commented "we will not be there", I didn't know if he was being serious.'

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Others suggested the drummer had chosen to involve himself in a discussion that had little to do with him. On X, one person remarked: 'Men being offended by something that doesn't involve them is straight up comedy.'

Tomsky's suggestion that the festival promotion felt 'forced' also drew criticism. Responding to the comment, one social media user wrote: ''Forced ad' and you're commenting on a video you could've skipped, on a social media account you control, on a phone you pay for. So that was a choice to watch.'

Neither Tomsky nor Rodrigo has publicly commented further on the backlash.

Daisy Chain Fields Celebrates Women In Music

The controversy comes shortly after Rodrigo unveiled Daisy Chain Fields, a not-for-profit music festival inspired by Lilith Fair, the influential women-focused touring festival of the 1990s.

Daisy Chain Fields ❀ August 29th in Irvine, CA at Great Park. the festival features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.



sms pre-sale june 24 ⏱︎ 10am PT



sign up now for a… pic.twitter.com/4aHzBOaClm — Daisy Chain Fields (@daisychainfield) June 22, 2026

Set to take place on 29 August at Great Park in Irvine, California, the event will feature an all-female and female-fronted lineup including Chappell Roan, Katseye, Doechii, Mitski, Garbage, Bikini Kill, The Breeders, Santigold, Rachel Chinouriri and Stevie Nicks alongside Rodrigo herself.

Rodrigo has described the festival as a long-held ambition aimed at celebrating community, creativity, and female talent across multiple generations and genres. Announcing the event, the singer wrote: 'Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic it's finally coming true!!'

The announcement was met with widespread enthusiasm online, with many fans praising Rodrigo for creating a major platform dedicated to women in music.

The festival also has a charitable mission, with organisers saying proceeds will be donated to organisations that support women and girls.