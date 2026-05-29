Taylor Swift fans are revisiting one of pop music's biggest feuds after Scooter Braun said he 'never truly understood' why the singer was upset over his purchase of her masters.

Braun's latest comments quickly reignited years of anger among Swifties, who flooded social media with old screenshots, Tumblr posts and clips tied to the 2019 fallout between Taylor Swift and the former music manager. Many accused Braun of trying to 'rewrite history' after Swift spent years publicly fighting to regain ownership of her music catalogue.

Swifties Resurface 'Receipts' From 2019

The backlash exploded after Braun appeared on a recent podcast and reflected on the controversy surrounding his 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, which gave him ownership of Taylor Swift's first six albums.

'I don't know Taylor Swift,' Braun said. 'I think I've met her maybe three times. I will never truly understand that situation.'

Within hours, Swift fans began reposting Taylor's original Tumblr statement from June 2019, where she accused Braun of 'incessant, manipulative bullying' and described the sale of her masters as her 'worst case scenario.'

Scooter Braun opens up about his feud with Taylor Swift, saying he "never truly understood the situation":



"I don't know Taylor Swift. I think I've met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life. I one time got invited to a... pic.twitter.com/PeWy76GDKM — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2026

Others shared screenshots of Justin Bieber's infamous Instagram post with Braun and Kanye West, clips tied to the "Famous" controversy and reports that Swift allegedly faced restrictions around performing her old music during the dispute.

@scooterbraun is the same sniveling troll he's always been. He lies and the media recycles the same garbage every time. pic.twitter.com/UANEBa1PDg — CG (@_crimsongrad) May 28, 2026

One viral reply read, 'You literally posted that you bought her. You tried blocking her from performing her songs. Keep her name out of your mouth.'

Another fan wrote, 'You don't need to know someone personally to understand buying their life's work without their approval would hurt them.'

Swift's Masters Battle Changed the Music Industry

The feud began on 30 June 2019, when Braun's Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Records for a reported $300 million. The deal included ownership of Swift's master recordings from Taylor Swift (debut) through Reputation.

Swift said she found out about the sale when it was publicly announced and claimed she had repeatedly tried to buy her masters herself. Braun later sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings in 2020, prompting Swift to begin her now-famous Taylor's Version re-recordings.

Over the next several years, Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became massive commercial successes and reshaped conversations around artist ownership in the music industry.

In May 2025, Swift confirmed she had officially regained ownership of her masters.

Braun's Fallouts With Other Artists Resurface

As Swifties revisited the Taylor Swift masters feud, many also pointed to Scooter Braun's more recent professional splits with artists, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

Grande quietly parted ways with Braun in 2023 after nearly a decade together. Braun later admitted the singer told him he 'hadn't really been the manager' she needed in recent years and said 'she deserved better.'

Reports at the time suggested Ariana felt disconnected from music during parts of their working relationship.

Demi Lovato, who once publicly defended Braun during the 2019 Taylor Swift fallout, also left his management company in 2023. Justin Bieber later distanced himself from Braun after years of working together, with reports linking tensions to financial disagreements following the cancellation of the Justice World Tour.

The wave of exits added to growing online claims that Braun's relationships with major artists had steadily fractured long before his latest comments about Taylor Swift resurfaced

Braun has continued to describe the conflict as a misunderstanding tied to business rather than personal attacks. In recent interviews, he has said he respected Swift's talent and never expected the deal to become so public and emotional.

Still, many fans remain deeply protective of Swift's side of the story. Some pointed to Braun's past ties to Kanye West during the singer's public fallout with Swift in 2016, while others accused him of downplaying her repeated statements over the years.

Though Taylor Swift has largely moved on publicly since reclaiming her music, the feud continues to resurface whenever Braun discusses it and Swifties still arrive with years of archived receipts.