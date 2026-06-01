A viral video circulating across social media platforms has sparked widespread debate after comedian and television personality Howie Mandel appeared to avoid direct physical contact during an interaction with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain. The clip, which has been widely shared on TikTok, X, and Instagram, appears to show Mandel maintaining a physical barrier and using protective measures during what is described as a handshake moment.

The footage has prompted confusion among viewers, with many questioning whether the interaction reflects Mandel's well-documented germophobia and obsessive-compulsive disorder or whether it was a staged or symbolic arrangement. As the clip continues to circulate, it has become a focal point for discussions around celebrity behaviour, personal boundaries, and mental health awareness in public settings.

Viral Clip Shows Unusual Handshake Setup

In the widely shared footage, Howie Mandel appears to refrain from direct skin contact with Sophie Rain during an attempted handshake. Reports and viewer commentary suggest that Mandel was positioned behind a transparent barrier while wearing gloves, allowing for interaction without physical contact. The exact circumstances surrounding the filming remain unclear, but the clip has been repeatedly reposted with varying interpretations across social media platforms.

The interaction has been labelled online as a 'handshake moment,' although the absence of direct contact has led many users to question whether it can be described as a traditional handshake at all. The viral nature of the clip has amplified scrutiny, with viewers dissecting Mandel's body language and the setup of the encounter frame by frame.

Howie Mandel, who has severe germophobia and OCD, had to stand behind glass and wear gloves to give Sophie Rain a handshake. pic.twitter.com/mNeHS7xbli — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 1, 2026

Howie Mandel and OCD and Germophobia

Howie Mandel has previously spoken publicly about his severe germophobia and obsessive-compulsive disorder, conditions that have influenced his approach to physical interactions for many years. He has often avoided handshakes and instead opted for alternative greetings in interviews and public appearances.

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His openness about mental health has made his behaviour in public largely predictable to long-time followers.

However, the apparent use of a barrier during this latest interaction has drawn renewed attention, with some viewers noting that it represents an escalation from his usual avoidance of direct contact. Mandel has not issued any public clarification regarding the viral clip at the time of writing.

Sophie Rain's Involvement Draws Online Attention

Sophie Rain, an online content creator known for her presence on subscription-based platforms including OnlyFans, has also become central to the viral discussion. Her involvement in the clip has contributed to its rapid spread, particularly among audiences familiar with her social media presence.

While the interaction itself appears brief, the combination of Mandel's public profile and Rain's online following has significantly increased engagement. The video has been widely circulated with commentary focusing on the contrast between their public personas and the unusual nature of the encounter.

Social Media Reaction Divided Over Viral Moment

Reactions online have been split, with many users questioning the setup and tone of the interaction. Some dismissed the clip as exaggerated, with one writing, 'So performative lmao there's just no way it's this bad.' Others asked why the two were even in the same room, highlighting confusion over the context.

The moment also sparked humour and meme-style commentary, including, 'Man saw the OnlyFans stats and deployed the entire studio sanitation crew. Longest, most awkward handshake in TV history.'

Another user defended Mandel, saying, 'sh*t i don't blame him, her hands [have] been in all different places.'

Overall, the clip has drawn a mix of disbelief, jokes, and divided opinions, with viewers still unclear about the full context of the interaction.