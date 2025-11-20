Excitement is building among anime fans as the highly anticipated third season of One Punch Man continues its weekly run, pitting the world's most powerful heroes against the terrifying might of the Monster Association. With each passing Sunday, viewers are getting closer to the colossal clash hinted at in the manga.

For those meticulously following the release schedule, knowing the exact time and date for the next instalment is crucial. To help fans stay ahead of the game, this detailed guide provides all the necessary information, confirming the drop date, global timings, and streaming details for the upcoming chapter in Saitama's journey.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7: The Final Countdown: Release Date Confirmed

Fans can mark their calendars because the release date for One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7 has been officially confirmed, ensuring the weekly momentum of the series continues without interruption. The new episode is set to air globally as part of the fixed, reliable release plan that the season has adhered to since its premiere.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on November 23, 2025.

The new episode is poised to continue the brutal and high-stakes Monster Association Arc, focusing on the escalating conflict as the Hero Association struggles to contain the villainous threat. Fans can expect to follow Saitama and other heroes in upcoming battles as the core narrative of the season deepens.

The entire third season is currently expected to run for 12 episodes, aligning with the episode count of previous seasons.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7: Global Release Timings and Full Weekly Schedule

Maintaining a consistent release schedule across regions is a priority for the third season, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy the action simultaneously (or near-simultaneously, adjusting for time zones). New episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 are launching weekly every Sunday.

The specific global release timings for One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7 are as follows:

Region Time Zone Release Time Japan JST 11:45 PM Pacific Time PT 7:45 AM Eastern Time ET 10:45 AM United Kingdom BST 3:45 PM

The broadcast follows the established pattern: the Japanese broadcast on TV Tokyo occurs first, immediately followed by the international simulcast on Crunchyroll.

The full release schedule for One Punch Man Season 3 has also been confirmed, starting with the recap special and detailing the final episode:

Episode 0 (Recap Special): October 5, 2025

Episode 1 (Premiere): October 12, 2025

Episode 2: October 19, 2025

Episode 3: October 26, 2025

Episode 4: November 2, 2025

Episode 5: November 9, 2025

Episode 6: November 16, 2025

Episode 7: November 23, 2025

Episode 8: November 30, 2025

Episode 9: December 7, 2025

Episode 10: December 14, 2025

Episode 11: December 21, 2025

Episode 12: December 28, 2025

This weekly release pattern ensures that the anticipation for each Sunday release remains consistently high for the duration of the season.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7: Where to Stream the Monster Association Arc Worldwide

Knowing where to catch the latest instalment is just as important as knowing when it airs. Fortunately, a clear streaming plan has been established for international viewers.

All episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 will stream on Crunchyroll worldwide, securing its place as the primary platform for international fans. In Japan, the series airs first on TV Tokyo.

For US viewers, further options are available, though some details are pending. Hulu will stream the series in the US, although the exact release date on Hulu for each episode is not fully confirmed. Viewers can expect the US-specific streaming time on Hulu to be approximately 10:45 AM ET/7:45 AM PT, matching the simulcast timing.

The availability on other major streaming services is expected to come much later: Netflix may get the season in 2026. Additionally, Disney+ may also include it later, but current availability is limited. For guaranteed, weekly simulcast viewing, Crunchyroll remains the best and most reliable option for fans outside of Japan.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7: Plot, Spoilers, and Episode Count Details

The primary focus of this season, and what One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7 will continue to explore, is the highly engaging Monster Association Arc adapted directly from the source manga.

The premise sees the Hero Association—the main governing body for heroes—forced to send its elite forces, including the formidable S-Class heroes, to fight a relentless onslaught of powerful monsters.

While the heroes are engaged in these large-scale battles, the narrative simultaneously follows Saitama as he searches for meaning and challenges, having seemingly conquered all forms of struggle with a single punch.

It also tracks the fascinating development of the antagonist, Garou, who is constantly growing stronger and challenging the very concept of heroism. The arc is fundamentally centred on large-scale battles and the theme of strength, both literal and philosophical, prompting fans to wonder just how much stronger Garou can become.

Episode 7, titled 'Counterstrike' (Go no Sen), is where the Monster Association Arc transitions into full-scale combat. Based on the pacing of the manga adaptation, this episode is expected to cover events corresponding to manga chapters 97, 98, and 99.

This episode marks the long-awaited infiltration of the Monster Association's subterranean base by the S-Class heroes.

A significant amount of the episode will focus on the initial confrontations, with the heroes splitting up to search and destroy the monsters within the hideout.

Key heroes, including Atomic Samurai and Child Emperor, are expected to take centre stage as they execute their strategic plan against the Monster Association's executives and foot soldiers. This is where the non-stop action of the arc truly begins, moving away from the preceding episodes' set-up and preparation.

The stage is set for an explosive continuation of the Monster Association Arc in One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7. With the S-Class heroes finally infiltrating the subterranean base and Garou growing exponentially stronger, the action on November 23, 2025, promises to be non-stop.