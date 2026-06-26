Polestar's future in the United States has effectively come to an end after the Trump administration blocked the electric vehicle maker from selling its upcoming models, citing national security concerns over China-linked technology. The decision not only rattled investors but also raised fresh questions about the future of foreign-owned automakers in America.

The Trump administration is forcing Polestar out of the American market, with the electric vehicle manufacturer set to halt all US sales from its 2027 models onwards. The move triggered an immediate 5.7 per cent drop in the company's shares during early trading. The sudden withdrawal is a direct result of a US regulation known as the 'Connected Vehicles Rule'.

Why Polestar Can No Longer Sell New Cars in the US

The Department of Commerce sealed the carmaker's fate by denying a crucial regulatory exemption, meaning Polestar cannot sell its vehicles under the new framework. Designed to block the import and retail sale of any vehicles relying on China-linked digital software, the ban takes effect for 2027 models. It covers fundamental communication systems drivers use every day, from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to cellular networks and specific satellite links.

Polestar has been banned from selling new cars in the United States 🇺🇸 starting after the 2027 model year.



Geely owns a majority stake in the brand, and that Chinese ownership is the reason it's being banned. - @SawyerMerritt pic.twitter.com/RbTRQBDnHT — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) June 25, 2026

American officials fear these everyday features could collect sensitive data on motorists, raising serious national security concerns. The regulatory framework dates back to January 2025 under the Biden administration. Rather than reversing the policy, the Trump administration has committed to enforcing it. The decision forms part of a broader American strategy to curb the influx of Chinese-engineered vehicles while protecting domestic car manufacturing.

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While Chinese electric cars are already subject to heavy American tariffs, lawmakers continue to push for even tougher restrictions. Although Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle brand, it remains majority-owned by the Chinese car manufacturer Geely.

What the Ban Means for Existing Polestar Owners

The halt on future sales will not affect current stock, with the company confirming it will continue selling its remaining Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models across the United States. Existing American owners will also continue to receive full customer support and maintenance services.

Polestar Had Already Warned About the Risk

As early as 2024, Polestar warned that the looming Connected Vehicles Rule could shut down its entire American retail operation. The company explicitly cautioned that the sweeping regulations would affect every model in its line-up, including vehicles assembled on US soil.

Volvo Secures Approval While Polestar Faces Uncertainty

In contrast, sister company Volvo Cars secured regulatory clearance from US officials in May. However, Volvo said it must still ensure every vehicle sold in America fully complies with the new rules, adding that seeking special government approval was unavoidable because of its Chinese ownership links. The development casts further uncertainty over the future of the Polestar 3, as it remains the brand's only model manufactured on US soil.

Questions Remain Over Polestar's US Manufacturing Plans

Back in March, Volvo outlined plans to centralise Polestar 3 manufacturing at its South Carolina facility. The automaker intended to phase out assembly in Chengdu, instead shifting global production of the model to the American plant. However, a Volvo representative recently told Reuters that operations in China have not yet been shut down.

According to Volvo, it is still too early to determine whether Washington's latest ruling will alter those manufacturing plans. Meanwhile, heavy tariffs and mounting market pressures have prompted Polestar to refresh its existing models rather than launch a wave of entirely new vehicles.