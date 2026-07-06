Google has lost its final legal fight against a €4.1bn (£3.53bn/$4.7bn) EU antitrust fine. The Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed the company's last appeal on 2 July, ending a case that has run through the bloc's courts since 2018.

The ruling is legally binding and cannot be challenged further. It confirms a European Commission finding that Google abused Android's dominant position to entrench its own search engine and browser across the mobile ecosystem.

What Google Was Fined For

The Commission's original decision centred on three practices tied to Android licensing deals. Manufacturers were required to pre-install Google Search and Chrome to gain access to the Play Store.

Device makers were also barred from selling phones running unapproved, or 'forked', versions of Android. Some manufacturers were offered revenue-sharing deals in exchange for pre-installing Google Search exclusively.

The fine was originally set at €4.34bn (£3.73bn/$4.73bn) in 2018. The General Court trimmed it to €4.125bn (£3.55bn/$4.5bn) in 2022 after partially annulling some findings on the exclusivity payments, while upholding the rest of the decision.

Google Stands By Android

Google issued a statement defending its handling of the platform following the ruling. A company spokesperson said the judgment failed to reflect changes made since the original decision.

'Android provides more choice for everyone and supports thousands of businesses,' the spokesperson said. 'This judgment fails to recognise our significant investment to ensure Android remains open, interoperable and free. In any event, we adapted our agreements to comply with the initial decision back in 2018, and we remain focused on continued innovation and openness for our users, partners and developers.'

The company says it introduced additional user-choice measures in 2021. It also made more than 20 product changes after the Digital Markets Act took effect in 2024, including further choice screens for users.

$GOOGL lost its appeal against the European Commission's record €4.1 billion ($4.67B) antitrust fine on Thursday.



The 2018 penalty related to Google using Android's mobile dominance to give unfair advantage to its own apps via pre-installation deals with smartphone makers. pic.twitter.com/GuLbKk6tEs — Finance Spot (@financespotnews) July 5, 2026

What It Means for Android Users

For everyday Android users, the ruling itself changes very little overnight. Google has already rolled out the choice screens and contractual changes it made in response to the original 2018 decision and the DMA.

The bigger shift is what the ruling unlocks for the wider market. With the case now closed and unappealable, rival browser and search providers who believe they lost business because of Google's Android agreements gain a stronger legal footing to pursue their own damages claims in national courts. Competitors that lost business due to Google's Android practices between 2011 and 2018 can now pursue such claims in any of the European Economic Area's 13 national courts, and legal commentators describe the €4.1bn fine as a floor rather than a ceiling on Google's total potential exposure.

That could, over time, translate into more competition on the devices people already own, potentially more visible choice of default search engines and browsers, and continued pressure on Google to justify how it bundles its apps. It does not mean an immediate change to how phones are sold or set up.

A Widening Legal Landscape

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Legal commentary published by Lawyer Monthly noted the decision marks the end of the Commission's first stage of tech enforcement built on traditional competition law. Regulators are now leaning more on the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act to police Big Tech's conduct on an ongoing basis, rather than through years of contested fines.

Alex Haffner, a partner at law firm Fladgate, was quoted by Briefs.co describing the case as a turning point. 'More recently, the Commission's focus has switched to the legislative tools at its disposal, particularly the Digital Services Act,' Haffner said.

The ruling removes any further legal route for Google to contest the €4.1bn (£3.53bn/$4.7bn) penalty, making it fully and permanently enforceable. It also raises the prospect of follow-on damages claims from device makers, rival search providers or mobile carriers who say they lost out commercially because of Google's Android agreements.

For UK and European consumers, the case underlines a broader shift in how Brussels polices dominant tech platforms, moving from lengthy one-off court battles towards continuous compliance obligations under newer digital rules.