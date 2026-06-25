As the tech layoffs dominate the 2026 headlines, Porsche is stepping up its cost-cutting efforts, which could affect up to 3,900 jobs. Its restructuring efforts are already underway, with 1,900 roles set to be phased out over the next couple of years, after the reduction of 2,000 temporary positions last year. The luxury carmaker is currently struggling with an operating margin that has collapsed to nearly 1%, a slowing demand in China, and wider uncertainty in the global car market.

Porsche is now trying to reach an agreement with employment representatives on a restructuring deal. CEO Michael Leiters said that negotiations on a second cost-cutting package are expected to conclude before the company's factory holidays this July, offering better clarity for both workers and shareholders. The company is also preparing for lower production volumes than a year before, as it works on safeguarding profitability.

Falling Profits Add Mounting Pressure

Pressure mounts as investors seek reassurance that the company can reverse its rapid decline in profitability. The company has been struggling due to rising costs, traffic-related expenses, a weaker global demand in key markets, global political tensions, and an aging product line-up across some segments. All of these factors placed significant strain on the company's financial condition, rendering it difficult to sustain strong profit margins.

A significant part of Porsche's struggle is coming from China, where sales fell by an astonishing 26% last year. Once considered a key market for growth, the company found it increasingly challenging to compete with domestic manufacturers who offer affordable, tech-driven alternatives.

Investors' Concerns and a Change in Strategy

Investors argue that the company risks falling behind China, where consumers prefer cutting-edge vehicle technology and digital capabilities.

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'In China, massive investments must be made in the software user experience and new business models,' said Harald Klein of the DSW investor association, Germany's largest group for private investors. The decline raised questions on Porsche's ability to adapt to ever-changing customer preferences and maintain its position as one of the world's leading luxury car brands.

Investor confidence has also suffered as its market value continues to slide. Since its 2022 stock market debut, the company's share price has fallen approximately 50%, highlighting concerns over its growth.

Hendrik ​Schmidt, shareholder of DWS, said that 'Developments in China, in particular, ​make it clear that Porsche's business model is no longer viable in its current form.'

In a recent media briefing in Berlin, chief executive Michael Leiters assured investors that the company will have a comprehensive turnaround strategy to address its recent struggles.

Shifting Its Focus From Volume to Profitability

Porsche is restructuring its strategy by cutting down costs, building fewer vehicles, and protecting its profitability in constantly shifting market conditions. The company is preparing for lower production levels than the roughly 280,000 vehicles it produced last year. This strategy marks a departure from the conventional growth-focused approach.

Instead of higher sales volumes, that company is aiming to generate higher profits from every vehicle it sells, particularly from the production of high-end models. The production slowdown comes alongside ongoing layoffs and cost-cutting efforts. The move signals the changing setting of the automotive sector, with Porsche prioritising profits and efficiency over production growth as market pressures intensify.