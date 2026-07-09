Reports that Apple's first foldable iPhone could face delays are being challenged by claims from multiple suppliers that production remains on schedule.

Despite speculation that the device's complex assembly and low manufacturing yields could push back its debut, the companies reportedly say the key components needed for the iPhone Fold are already in mass production and that they have heard nothing to suggest Apple has fallen behind its expected September launch timetable.

The reported supplier confidence directly counters growing speculation that the iPhone Fold could miss its anticipated launch window. While Apple has yet to confirm when the device will be unveiled, the company's longstanding practice of remaining silent before product launches means the absence of an official announcement is hardly unusual.

Why There Is Skepticism on iPhone Fold Release

There are several reasons why some consumers remain sceptical or are wary of a potential delay to the iPhone Fold. Despite the reported assurances from manufacturers and suppliers, the fact that the iPhone Fold is Apple's first foldable smartphone means assembling its components is expected to be far more challenging than producing a traditional iPhone.

On that aspect, there is reason for concern. Foldable smartphones are more difficult to manufacture than conventional smartphones because flexible OLED displays, ultra-thin glass, precision hinges and tighter assembly tolerances require greater engineering precision.

Assuming all of these components come together successfully, the devices must still undergo rigorous quality assurance testing. As Apple's first foldable phone, determining whether every finished unit meets the company's standards could become another factor that contributes to a delayed release. Those concerns help explain why some observers remain cautious despite the latest assurances from suppliers.

Scarce Info Adding to Anxious Moments

Beyond the assembly and manufacturing challenges facing the iPhone Fold, Apple's silence has only added to the uncertainty among consumers eager for more concrete details. Rumours continue to circulate, although most remain unofficial, and many of the claims surrounding the foldable device are still subject to change.

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Against that backdrop, the latest supplier claims have attracted particular attention because the companies reportedly say the components needed for the iPhone Fold are already in mass production and that they have heard nothing to suggest Apple's expected September timetable has changed.

In a previous IBT UK report, Barclays analyst Tim Long suggested that the iPhone Fold could be delayed until December 2026. However, the fact that he was not able to provide an explanation behind that call has made it suspect.

Additionally, Long has not exactly been a reliable leaker. He has made claims in the past. This includes the iPhone X demand in 2018 and also suggesting that the iPhone 16 would fail in reversing falling iPhone demand.

Given that track record, the latest supplier claims appear to directly contradict the delay speculation. These iPhone Fold delay insinuations therefore carry far less weight, especially since they do not come from Apple itself. If the Apple foldable were no longer expected to be among the new devices tipped to arrive in the autumn, the company could have already sent out feelers by now.

Delayed or Not, iPhone Fold Will Be Revolutionary

For now, the only certainty is that an iPhone Fold is in the works and that it will eventually arrive. The only question is when. If there are delays, they are most likely to stem from production challenges or quality standards inspections rather than the speculation currently circulating.

Even so, the iPhone Fold is expected to be revolutionary, a device that could redefine Apple's current smartphone lineup. In fact, it could introduce new features – a first since the iPhone X.

Should that be the case, the iPhone Fold could become the company's most significant redesign in iPhone history. That explains why anticipation continues to grow, with many hoping to see the foldable among the devices Apple reveals in the autumn.

Whether Apple unveils the iPhone Fold in September or later, the latest claims from suppliers continue to reinforce the article's central point: production is reportedly proceeding as scheduled, the necessary components are already in mass production, and there is currently no indication from those involved in the supply chain that the long-rumoured foldable has been delayed.