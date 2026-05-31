Bonnie Blue says she is pregnant and has begun making childcare plans, using a recent interview to set out how she intends to handle motherhood, privacy and work while remaining a public figure in Daily Star exclusive filmed at the paper's London HQ, while refusing to reveal the father's identity. The 27-year-old adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, also said she is expecting a healthy child and teased a so-called 'golden baby shower' in the same interview.

Bonnie Blue is going to have a "golden shower" baby shower, where she will also have sex with guests.



The child isn't even born yet, and she's using it for her disgusting porn stunts. pic.twitter.com/vxycLSGIRl — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) May 29, 2026

The news came after weeks of speculation around her pregnancy, including previous reports that she had once used a fake bump before later insisting that this time the pregnancy is genuine. Blue has spent months at the centre of her own mythology, and the latest interview is the first clear, on-the-record confirmation that she is expecting a baby.

Childcare Plans and Privacy

What stands out in the latest interview is not simply the pregnancy claim itself, but the attempt to draw a line between Blue's public brand and the life she says she wants for her child. In the Daily Star interview, she spoke about plans for her child's education and said she intended to shield the child's identity from public view, a notable instinct from someone who has built a career on radical visibility.

Blue said she already knows the baby's gender but does not plan to reveal it, adding only that, 'It is healthy and that everything is all good.' She also declined to name the father, keeping one of the most obvious points of public curiosity firmly out of reach.

The Pregnancy She Says Is Real

Blue said the pregnancy has been difficult, even if she is determined to keep the details under her own control. In the Daily Star interview, she told the paper, 'Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good,' before adding that she has been dealing with 'a lot of gagging' and calling it 'a different type of gagging,' which she described as frustrating.

She was equally frank about the more mundane indignities of being heavily pregnant. Blue said nothing fits properly and explained that the problem is not simply moving up one size, but '10 sizes up.' She also dismissed maternity clothing as 'ugly,' adding, 'I would have to provide everyone with Viagra if I start wearing maternity clothes. It has been a struggle.'

I think Bonnie Blue is pregnant.. even though she said it was a Hoax



That is a Real bump not a prosthetic belly … pic.twitter.com/PrADzw7PkA — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) May 27, 2026

Father's Identity and 'Golden Baby Shower'

For now, the father remains unnamed. The Daily Star said Bonnie Blue refused to disclose his identity during the interview, and there is no public confirmation from her or anyone speaking on her behalf.

That omission is likely to fuel the same appetite for detail that has followed her throughout her career, but the interview appears designed to keep some cards close to her chest. The paper said the discussion also covered how she plans to raise a child while working in the adult industry, whether she intends to keep the child's identity secret and whether she fears social services becoming involved. The interview clearly raises those questions, but on the evidence available, those parts of the story remain unresolved.

The most eyebrow-raising part of the interview was her promise of a 'golden baby shower.' Blue said, 'Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday,' before adding, 'It is exactly what you think it is. I'll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have sex with me.' She also said the event would take place in London.

OF Model Bonnie Blue says she wants to turn her upcoming baby shower into an explicit event.



“I’m inviting the public to turn my baby shower into a golden shower…I’ll be having s** with the people as well.” pic.twitter.com/svLLWMS21S — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 29, 2026

The Daily Star quoted her as saying she was not sure how many people would turn up, and Blue added, 'Urinating is a fetish so it is not going to appeal to everyone.' It is a sentence that does exactly what it says on the tin, for better or worse.

That part of the interview is clearly intended to shock, but it also underlines how tightly she controls her own image. Even while discussing pregnancy, she frames the moment in the language of provocation, which is very much in keeping with the brand she has built around herself.

What Happens Next

The Daily Star said the full interview will be released on its YouTube channel, suggesting there may be more to come from Blue's pregnancy story. For now, the clearest verified points are straightforward. Bonnie Blue says she is pregnant, says the baby is healthy, refuses to name the father and claims she will keep working through motherhood on her own terms.