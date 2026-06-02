Bonnie Blue, an OnlyFans creator who previously claimed she became pregnant following a filmed sexual event involving 400 men, has sparked renewed controversy after revealing plans for an unconventional baby shower featuring adult-themed activities.

The influencer's comments, made during a recent interview on LBC, have intensified online speculation over the identity of her unborn child's father and drawn widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Unresolved Paternity Mystery

Blue first announced her pregnancy earlier this year, stating that it followed what she described as a filmed sexual event involving hundreds of participants. She later said the child's father is 'one of many,' fuelling ongoing speculation about paternity.

During the same period, she also claimed to have collected DNA samples and contact details from participants at the event, although no independent verification of these claims has been made public. The absence of confirmed details has left the identity of the father unverified, with online discussion continuing to focus on the unusual circumstances surrounding the conception claim.

Baby Shower Plans Spark Backlash

Speaking on LBC on 29 May, Blue outlined plans for her upcoming baby shower scheduled for 6 June, stating it would combine traditional elements with adult-themed activities. She said she would not be inviting family members, describing the event as a 'fake baby shower.'

During the interview, she made comments suggesting the event would include sexualised elements, prompting immediate discomfort from host Shelagh Fogarty. 'I'm inviting the public to turn my baby shower into a golden shower,' said Blue. 'If you couldn't have sex during pregnancy, I would not have sex. But you can have sex, so I will have sex.'

Blue also defended her position by stating that pregnancy is, in her view, 'a big fetish for a lot of people' and said she intended to 'make the most' of her pregnancy period.

Her remarks quickly circulated on social media, where users criticised the planned event as inappropriate and attention-seeking, particularly given its association with pregnancy and public participation.

Social Media Criticism and Public Reaction

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Following the interview, reactions online were sharply divided, with many users expressing concern over the sexualisation of pregnancy and the framing of a baby shower as an adult-themed public event. Critics accused Blue of pushing boundaries for attention and monetisation, while others questioned the broader implications of influencer culture driven by viral stunts.

'Can social services get involved even if the baby isn't born?' said one commenter. 'A child protection order can be issued to ensure the safety of a child from birth,' added another.

Media commentators also highlighted the unease generated during the live radio exchange, noting the contrast between traditional expectations of baby showers and the descriptions provided by Blue.

Bonnie Blue's Adult Content Career

Bonnie Blue is a British adult content creator who gained significant online attention through explicit viral content and controversial publicity stunts. She previously operated on OnlyFans before being banned from the platform last year, according to statements she has made in interviews.

Her online persona has often been linked to high-profile and provocative marketing tactics, which have contributed to her visibility beyond adult entertainment audiences. Supporters and critics alike have described her content strategy as deliberately engineered for virality, with frequent media coverage amplifying her reach.