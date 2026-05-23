Andrea Del Val's stylist has broken his silence following the release of a now-viral video showing the model accusing him of physical assault. Giovanni Laguna alleged that the injuries seen on the model's face were a result of their struggle over a cellphone.

On his Instagram account, Laguna denied Del Val's claims that he attacked her using a pair of scissors. He said that the two of them tripped over camera equipment and a tripod during their confrontation, and this is what caused the injuries on her face.

Purely Accidental

Laguna accused the former Miss Venezuela of wanting to destroy his reputation by threatening to expose him publicly. Del Val started recording the stylist on her cellphone as he was leaving the hotel room and allegedly threatened Laguna by telling him that she would show the world the kind of person he truly was.

The stylist insisted that he never put his hands on the former pageant contestant. He also said that he never intentionally tried to hurt Del Val. In the video uploaded by the model, Del Val can be seen confronting Laguna before he accused her of being a prostitute. The viral clip also shows Del Val with an alarming amount of blood on her face.

'This is the lamp and the tripod the makeup artist was using. When she came closer, I moved toward her — not to hit her, but to take her phone. As I did, I tripped over a light, and the equipment struck her. When I realized what had happened, she had blood on her face, and I said, 'please, stop.' I took her phone — I admit I wanted to break it. Then she hit me in the head with another phone, kicked me, and bit me,' he said.

Netizens Are Divided Over Assault Incident

Supporters of Del Val immediately clamoured for Laguna to be sent to prison for his alleged actions. Others accused the stylist of having 'mommy trauma.' However, there are also those who believe that the entire incident could have been staged.

That guy has unresolved mommy trauma. These kind of guys have the soul of their mothers.



Weak Women/Leftists resort to violence/anger when they hit max stress. You know.. instead of relying on critical thinking and problem solving. — qobop (@qobop397875) May 22, 2026

'That guy has unresolved mommy trauma. These kinds of guys have the soul of their mothers. Weak women/leftists resort to violence/anger when they hit max stress. You know.. Instead of relying on critical thinking and problem-solving,' one person wrote.

Lock him up, but at the same time it sounds like her own boyfriend is claiming she sells herself to rich guys in Dubai.



Why does she continue to provoke him instead of walking out? — Jammles (@jammles9) May 22, 2026

'Lock him up, but at the same time, it sounds like her own boyfriend is claiming she sells herself to rich guys in Dubai. Why does she continue to provoke him instead of walking out?' another person commented.

Nothing says “celebrity stylist” like turning a Cannes hotel room into a crime scene. Absolute psycho behavior. — Amit Amir Anthony (@AmitWorldPeace) May 22, 2026

'Nothing says 'celebrity stylist' like turning a Cannes hotel room into a crime scene. Absolute psycho behavior,' another person said.

She provoked him, she’s not a victim, she’s very likely the aggressor. Thankfully our society has begun waking up to the fact it’s women who are the overwhelmingly toxic ones, it was never men. — BayArea_MAXIMALIST (@USA_HWEngineer) May 22, 2026

'She provoked him, she's not a victim, she's very likely the aggressor. Thankfully, our society has begun waking up to the fact that women are the overwhelmingly toxic ones, it was never men,' another user wrote on X. The comment drew widespread criticism from other users, many of whom called it misogynistic and dismissed it as irrelevant to Del Val's account of the incident.

Who Is Andrea Del Val?

🇻🇪 Miss Venezuela 2025, Andrea del Val violently assaulted in her hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival



Her celebrity stylist, 33-year-old Giovanni Laguna, was arrested at the scene after other guests reported hearing shouting and sounds of a violent struggle.



Del Val recorded… pic.twitter.com/kc9PAmf2MB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2026

Del Val is a Venezuelan model and titleholder of Miss Venezuela and Miss Venezuela Global. She is 29 years old and was born on Aug. 15, 1996, in Barquisimeto, Lara, Venezuela. Other than her career as a model, she also works as an actress and travel blogger. Del Val has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Kate Spade, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Michael Kors. She has also graced the covers of various magazines such as Gmaro (Paris), Salysé (USA), Glamour, L'Officiel, and Grazia.

In 2024, Del Val was crowned Miss Grand Nueva Esparta and was named First Runner-up of Miss Grand Venezuela.