HBO has abandoned the Gran Canaria set for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, after historic flooding from Storm Therese submerged key structures.

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According to Atlantico Hoy, heavy rains caused the island's Las Niñas Dam to 'reach levels not seen in the last 15 years,' forcing principal photography to a halt.

Production was immediately relocated to mainland Spain's drier Peninsula, which depicts the show's drought-stricken landscapes. Crews evacuated the area where filming was scheduled through mid-May 2026, as the overflow made the Canary Islands site indefinitely unusable.

The irony of the setback did not escape fans, since Season 2 adapts 'The Sworn Sword,' the second 'Dunk and Egg' story set in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire universe. HBO's adaptation is expected to feature the bare brown hills and dry grain fields of the Reach, and Gran Canaria was chosen over mainland Andalucia for its barren deserts.

Filming for Season 2 Stalled by Severe Flooding

The show faced similar production troubles in February, according to showrunner Ira Parker. 'We are going to drier pastures in Spain for [the drought scenes],' he told IGN. 'Except that the location that was meant to be our dry riverbed is now a fully flowing river after getting rain for the first time in ten years at this location, and so now has sent us scrambling and searching for changes at this late date.'

The show's interior scenes are being filmed at Belfast's Titanic Studios, the same studio used for the franchise's mainline series Game of Thrones. It's unclear how much of an impact the delays will have on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' production timeline.

Initial reports attributed the setbacks to another Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon. That is currently in post-production, its third season still on track to come out this summer. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is slated to air sometime in 2027.

What Can Fans Expect from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

Parker promised fans they will not be disappointed after the long wait for Season 2. 'We're pretty faithful to the book, again,' he asserted. 'I would say little flourishes here and there, but we did a lot of that in Season 1 as well. It should all feel inherent to the world and to Dunk's POV.'

HBO CEO Casey Bloys also hinted at Season 3 and beyond in an interview. 'That would be a conversation with Ira and George,' he told Deadline. '[It's] certainly possible. So we'll see... I haven't really gotten into what's possible beyond that, but if he's got more stories, it's certainly something to talk to Ira and George about.'

Showrunner Teases Release Timeline

In the meantime, Parker is focused on the logistics of production, partly in an effort to faithfully represent Egg or Prince Aegon V, played by 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell. 'We're working, I'd say, pretty quickly,' Parker said. 'I think the plan would be to do one [season] a year, and so then we'll see if the fans keep responding. But this is a very fun world to write in, there's a lot of possibilities.'

'As you go through someone's whole life, theoretically it allows us to change the location and the tone and nature of the show, just as people's lives change from childhood to young adulthood, to marriage and children and later in life,' he explained.

It's unclear if another actor will replace Ansell for adult Aegon, but there's a precedent in House of the Dragon, when Emma D'Arcy replaced Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen.