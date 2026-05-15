Kylie Jenner has opened up about the emotional pressure she experienced when she discovered she was pregnant at 19, revealing that she was 'really scared' to tell her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, about the news.

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, the reality star and entrepreneur reflected on the moment she learned she was expecting her first child, Stormi, describing it as overwhelming and emotionally intense.

'I was 19 when I got pregnant,' Jenner said. 'I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents.'

Despite her fear, Jenner explained that she felt a strong personal conviction about moving forward with the pregnancy, even amid uncertainty about how her family and the public would react.

Fear Of Family Reaction And Public Scrutiny

Jenner admitted that much of her anxiety stemmed from anticipating her parents' reaction, as well as the intense public scrutiny that would follow any announcement.

At the time, she chose to keep her pregnancy private, stepping back from public appearances and maintaining a low profile throughout much of the nine-month period. According to her account, the secrecy was emotionally difficult but also gave her space to process the major life change.

When she eventually revealed the news, Jenner had previously said she experienced an emotional release after the announcement, describing it as a moment that lifted a significant psychological burden.

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Support From Kris Jenner And Caitlyn Jenner

Despite her initial fears, Jenner later confirmed that her parents did not react with anger when she shared the news. Recalling the moment she told her mother, she said, 'And then I told my mom. No one was angry at me. It was a crazy time.'

Instead of the reaction she had braced for, she described a far more supportive response than expected, which helped ease her anxiety about how the situation would unfold within the family.

Kylie, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, has grown up in the public eye through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which documented much of her adolescence and early adulthood.

Her pregnancy with daughter Stormi marked a major turning point in her life, occurring at a time when she was already one of the most closely followed young celebrities globally.

A Private Pregnancy In The Public Eye

Jenner previously chose to keep her first pregnancy entirely out of the public spotlight, a decision that stood in contrast to the highly visible nature of her family's reality television fame.

She later announced Stormi's birth in 2018 through a carefully produced video message, revealing that she had already given birth several days earlier. The decision to withhold the pregnancy from public view intensified media speculation at the time, but Jenner has since explained that she wanted to protect her mental well-being during the experience.

Recent podcast comments suggest that the secrecy came with emotional strain, including isolation and anxiety about how the news would be received once it became public.

Reflections On Motherhood And Growth

Now a mother of two, Jenner has frequently spoken about how motherhood reshaped her priorities and outlook on life. She shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with rapper Travis Scott.

During the same podcast appearance, she also reflected on how different life feels now compared to her teenage years, noting that becoming a parent forced her to mature quickly and reassess her personal identity.

Jenner has previously described motherhood as both grounding and transformative, particularly given the contrast between her private responsibilities and her very public career as a business owner and media personality.

A Defining Chapter In Early Fame

Jenner's reflections add to a broader narrative of how she navigated early fame, intense media attention, and major life changes while still a teenager.

Her account highlights the emotional complexity behind a moment that was widely publicised at the time, but is only now being discussed in more personal detail.

While she has since moved into a more private and structured approach to her personal life, the experience of becoming a mother at 19 remains one of the most defining chapters of her public story.