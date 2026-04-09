Bridgerton season 5 has begun filming in London, with Netflix confirming a mid-to-late 2027 release window as the hit period drama turns its attention to a romance between Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling that showrunner Jess Brownell has called 'groundbreaking', and introduces several new cast members.

Season four ended on a sombre and slightly chaotic note.

Francesca, now played by Hannah Dodd, lost her husband John Stirling, while Penelope Featherington finally laid down her Lady Whistledown quill, only for a mysterious new author to seize it. The new season will pick up two years after John's death, with Netflix promising a slow-burning queer love story at the heart of the ton's gossip season.

Bridgerton Season 5 Pivots To Francesca–Michaela Love Story

Season five of Bridgerton centres on Francesca and Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza, as they attempt to navigate shared grief that gradually shifts into something more complicated. The women first turned to one another in the immediate aftermath of John Stirling's death, but by the time viewers rejoin them, they have taken very different paths.

Read more Bridgerton Season 5 Main Cast, Plot Twist: Gender-Swapped Character Could Introduce Another Steamy LGBTQ Plot Bridgerton Season 5 Main Cast, Plot Twist: Gender-Swapped Character Could Introduce Another Steamy LGBTQ Plot

Francesca is described as following a 'practical path' as a young widow, suppressing her emotions in favour of duty and stability. Michaela, by contrast, has fled London altogether, putting distance between herself and the city that witnessed her cousin's death. The question hanging over season five is simple: what happens when Michaela comes back?

Netflix is open about what it thinks the answer could mean for the franchise. Brownell has called the Francesca and Michaela storyline 'groundbreaking', adding that while queer love has been explored elsewhere on television, devoting an entire Bridgerton season to a sapphic relationship 'feels huge'. Netflix is banking on audiences who have followed the heterosexual love stories of Daphne, Anthony and Colin staying for a different kind of pairing, set against the same immaculate ballroom backdrops.

Netflix has also confirmed three fresh additions to the cast. Tega Alexander joins as Christopher Anderson, the son of Lord Marcus Anderson, with whom matriarch Violet Bridgerton enjoyed a secret romance in season four. The platform is marketing Christopher as a 'regency-era Casanova' who could rival the Bridgerton men, but hints that this swagger masks deep self-doubt that may yet 'unravel' him.

Three new cast members for ‘BRIDGERTON’ Season 5 have been announced:



• Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling



• Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson



• Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth pic.twitter.com/5M0wjXAJkr — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 8, 2026

Gemma Knight Jones will appear as Elizabeth Ashworth, an old friend of Michaela who acts as her confidante and informal guide to London society. The character is expected to be one of the few people who understands what Michaela left behind when she fled the capital, and what it will cost her to return.

Also joining the cast is Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, Michaela's mother. Netflix describes her as a vivacious yet steely parent, determined to 'guide — and occasionally push — her daughter through London's social season' with a mix of charm and tough love. That sounds, frankly, like trouble for anyone who stands in the way of her daughter's prospects, romantic or otherwise.

Lady Whistledown, Violet And The Wider Bridgerton Season 5 Ensemble

The core Bridgerton clan remains very much in play in season five, even as Francesca's story takes centre stage and the new Lady Whistledown mystery looms over the ton.

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, gave up her double life as the anonymous scandal-sheet writer in season four, but the finale revealed a different, unseen hand taking up the Whistledown quill. Neither the identity of this new gossipmonger nor their motives have been confirmed, and fans are being asked to wait until at least 2027 to find out. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything about the new Whistledown should be taken with a grain of salt until the show airs.

Elsewhere in the family, Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton is set to continue her uneasy evolution. Season four nudged her, somewhat unexpectedly, towards a more accepting view of marriage, prompting speculation she might front season five. With Francesca now confirmed as the lead, Eloise seems a stronger candidate for season six, particularly if the series decides to echo her book storyline, in which she bolts from London to stay with widower Philip Crane. At this stage, though, her future remains notional rather than nailed down.

The newly married couple, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie, played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, may appear less frequently. Previous seasons have tended to push siblings who have already had their romantic arcs into the background, and there is no firm indication of how much screen time they will get, if any, in the coming run.

By contrast, younger siblings Gregory and Hyacinth, portrayed by Will Tilston and Florence Hunt, are edging closer to the spotlight. Gregory spent the last season nursing a crush on a peer and consulting his older brothers for advice, while Hyacinth began to question whether pursuing a husband was worth the potential heartbreak she had witnessed in her own family. With their adult stories approaching in the chronology, it would be surprising if season five did not begin to lay more obvious groundwork.

Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, and Daniel Francis's Lord Marcus Anderson are also likely to face unfinished business. Season four saw Violet accept Marcus's proposal, only to pull back and call off the engagement. The introduction of his son, Christopher, into the social mix suggests that Marcus himself is not disappearing from view, though whether that leads to reconciliation or a permanent cooling of their romance remains unresolved.

Even from this early stage, Bridgerton season 5 looks set to push well beyond its previous formulas. With a queer love story at its centre, a new Lady Whistledown at large and several younger Bridgertons circling adulthood, the show is pushing its world in new directions without abandoning the frothy escapism that turned it into one of Netflix's biggest hits.