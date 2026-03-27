The 'Game of Thrones' television series concluded years ago, but readers of the source novels have continued to debate whether the books' ending will follow the same path as the divisive TV finale. George RR Martin has now addressed those concerns directly, confirming that the conclusion of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' will differ from what aired on screen.

Martin made the remarks during a recent discussion about his progress on the unfinished series, which has been awaiting its sixth instalment, 'The Winds of Winter', for 15 years.

A Unique Conclusion for 'A Song of Ice and Fire'

In the discussion, Martin was asked whether the ending of the HBO series would mirror that of his books. He confirmed it would not.

'I have said in other places, but I'll just repeat it here. No, it's not, the books are not going to end that way,' Martin said. 'They're not, you know, David and Dan,' he added, referring to showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Clearly, Martin wanted the ending to be from his own creative imagination. When asked for comment on 'Game of Thrones' ending, since fans had mixed opinions about it, Martin refused to comment, fearing it would give away the idea he had in mind.

Underestimating the Speed of Television Production

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In the same interview, Martin reflected on the early days of the HBO deal, admitting he never expected the series to overtake his writing speed. At the time of the agreement, he had already published four volumes of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' and was 'making a lot of progress' on his fifth book, 'A Dance with Dragons,' which was published in 2011.

Martin initially thought his significant lead would allow him to finish the remaining novels before the show concluded. He was wrong.

Martin still owes his fans two more books: 'The Winds of Winter' and 'A Dream of Spring.' It has been 15 years since the last book in the series was published, and fans are already unhappy with the continued delay.

Growing Frustration Over 15-Year Wait for 'The Winds of Winter'

The wait for 'The Winds of Winter' has now exceeded 14 years, prompting a notable shift in tone among the fan base. The 77-year-old author has faced mounting criticism from readers who fear the series may never be completed.

Much of the online fan community has shifted from patience to vocal frustration, with many readers arguing that Martin's various side projects have come at the expense of the main series. For some, the prolonged delay has moved beyond a creative struggle and become a question of professional commitment.

'The Winds of Winter' and the Uncertain Future

Despite the pressure, Martin continues to provide sporadic updates on his progress on the penultimate volume. He has frequently described the book as a massive undertaking requiring more focus and time than any of its predecessors. For many readers, however, these assurances have lost their weight after more than a decade of similar statements.

Prediction platform Manifold puts the likelihood of 'The Winds of Winter' being completed before Martin's death at 46%. As the years pass, the pressure on Martin to deliver a conclusion that justifies the wait only intensifies. Whether he can satisfy an increasingly impatient readership remains an open question.

As for readers of 'A Song of Ice and Fire,' Martin has already confirmed that should he pass away without completing the books, they will remain unfinished.