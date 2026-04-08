Lindsey Graham has urged that any Iranian proposal to end the current US‑Israel war against Iran be sent to Congress for a vote, even though he has repeatedly argued that Donald Trump did not need congressional approval to begin military action in the first place. The South Carolina Republican made the call on Tuesday in a post on X, reacting to reports of a ten point plan from Tehran after Trump announced a two week ceasefire.

For context, Graham has long positioned himself as one of Washington's most outspoken hawks on Iran and a close ally of Trump on foreign policy. During earlier escalations, he insisted that the former president already had all the authority he needed to strike Iranian targets and dismissed questions about involving Congress. His latest intervention has therefore been read by critics as a sharp, and rather convenient, change of emphasis.

Like everyone, I hope we can end the reign of terror of the Iranian regime through diplomacy.



We must remember that the Strait of Hormuz was attacked by Iran after the start of the war, destroying freedom of navigation. Going forward, it is imperative Iran is not rewarded for… pic.twitter.com/6DxVIkTd58 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 7, 2026

In his X post, Graham said he wanted any Iranian offer to be formally handled by lawmakers. He wrote that he looked forward to reviewing 'an Iranian ten point proposal to end the war' and to its 'submission to Congress for a vote, like we did with the Obama JCPOA.' The reference was to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which Republicans fiercely opposed at the time but still subjected to a congressional review process.

The senator did not present himself as suddenly dovish. In the same message, he laid down conditions so strict that they would likely be unacceptable to Tehran, describing what he called a 'Libyan model' approach to Iran's nuclear material.

I have tremendous confidence in @POTUS that he will put an end to Iran’s reign of terror once and for all, hopefully through diplomacy.



He has been saying since day one that when this is over Iran will no longer be the largest state sponsor of terrorism, they will not be… pic.twitter.com/cy4Gb6m9qZ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2026

Graham said that 'every ounce of the approximately 900 lbs. of highly enriched uranium has to be controlled by the U.S. and removed from Iran to prevent them in the future from having a dirty bomb or returning to the enrichment business.' The figure of about 900 pounds and the demand for US control came directly from his own wording and has not been independently verified, so it should be treated with caution.

Again a diplomatic solution to end the reign of terror in Iran is the preferred outcome. The supposed negotiating document, in my view, has some troubling aspects, but time will tell. I look forward to the architects of this proposal, the Vice President and others, coming forward… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2026

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Lindsey Graham, War Powers And A One‑Way Door

The news came after a series of television appearances in which Lindsey Graham had insisted that Trump did not need to ask anyone's permission before taking Iran to the brink of war. Speaking recently on NBC's Meet the Press, he branded the War Powers Act unconstitutional when asked whether Trump should seek authorisation from Congress before striking Iran.

Pressed by host Kristen Welker, who noted that Graham himself had voted to authorise the Iraq War, the senator tried to draw a distinction between the two situations. He said that President George W Bush had come to Congress out of choice, not out of legal obligation, and that Trump faced no such requirement.

'So, does President Trump need to ask?' Welker asked him directly. 'No, that's what I'm trying to tell you,' Graham replied. He then went further, arguing that Trump's decision to act without a fresh vote on Capitol Hill was entirely within his rights. 'Every president before him talked about doing it. He actually did it. He has the legal authority to do it,' Graham said.

It is that on‑air insistence that the president could start a conflict with Iran on his own say‑so which now sits awkwardly next to his demand that lawmakers be given a formal say in how the same conflict might end. The contrast is not subtle. In Graham's telling, no vote was needed to fire missiles, but a vote should be required to sign off a diplomatic off‑ramp.

As I stated before, I prefer diplomacy if it leads to the right outcome regarding the Iranian terrorist regime. I appreciate the hard work of all involved in trying to find a diplomatic solution.



At this early stage, I am extremely cautious regarding what is fact vs. fiction or… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2026

Congressional Role In Ending The Iran War

For starters, nothing about the Iranian ten point proposal Graham referenced has been publicly detailed in the material available, and there is no independent confirmation of its contents or even its formal submission. That means all talk of how Congress might handle it rests largely on the senator's framing, and should be taken with a grain of salt until more documentation appears.

What Graham has done, however, is place Congress back at the centre of the conversation about ending the war, after having deliberately pushed it to the margins when the question was how to begin it. The logic seems clear enough. A president, in his view, should have maximum latitude to use military force, while any settlement that limits that power ought to carry the weight and political cover of a recorded vote.

Whether that reasoning convinces his colleagues is another matter. Lawmakers have often complained that they are shut out of life‑and‑death decisions on war and peace, yet many have also shied away from assuming clear responsibility when a vote might prove politically costly. Graham's new stance shines a light on that selective appetite for accountability.

For now, no one knows if Congress will ever be asked to vote on the Iranian proposal he has invoked, or if such a proposal will make it past the talking‑point stage. What is clear is that Lindsey Graham has drawn a line between how wars start and how they stop, and placed himself exactly where he prefers to stand.