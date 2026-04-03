President Donald Trump has removed Pam Bondi from her position as United States Attorney General, installing her deputy, Todd Blanche, in the role on an interim basis, part of a broader shake‑up at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Trump announced the change on his social media platform, saying Bondi will transition to a private sector role and describing Blanche as a capable successor.

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Leadership Change at the Justice Department

The announcement on Thursday, 2 April 2026, confirmed that Blanche would serve as Acting US Attorney General, stepping into the nation's top law enforcement post while a permanent replacement is considered.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and a long‑time Trump ally, had served in the role since early 2025 but her tenure drew sustained criticism over decision‑making and prosecutorial priorities.

In his Truth Social post, Trump praised Bondi as a 'Great American Patriot and a loyal friend' who oversaw a significant decrease in crime, according to his account of her record, and said she would take up a new job to be announced later. He added that Blanche, deputy attorney general under Bondi, was a 'very talented and respected Legal Mind' who would lead the department.

Background on Todd Blanche and DOJ Role

Todd Wallace Blanche, born in 1974 in Denver, Colorado, is a seasoned attorney and prosecutor. He served as the United States Deputy Attorney General under Bondi, a role for which he was confirmed by the Senate in March 2025.

Prior to his appointment to the DOJ, Blanche had a lengthy career as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and as a private defence lawyer, representing a range of high‑profile clients.

Blanche gained national visibility as part of President Trump's legal defence team in several major cases, including his defence in state and federal prosecutions. His work for Trump elevated him to national prominence and paved the way for his leadership role at the Justice Department.

Circumstances Surrounding Bondi's Departure

Bondi's exit comes amid reported dissatisfaction within the Trump administration over aspects of her performance. Multiple news outlets have cited discussions among senior officials about the possibility of her removal in recent weeks.

The release and handling of sensitive files, including those tied to the investigation of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, attracted scrutiny from critics across the political spectrum.

While the president thanked Bondi for her service, her replacement marks a significant turn in DOJ leadership, one that underscores ongoing debates about the department's independence and prosecutorial direction.

Questions remain about the extent to which Blanche will accelerate or alter current policies and legal priorities.

Immediate Statements and DOJ Direction

In his first comments as Acting Attorney General, Blanche acknowledged the trust placed in him by the president and commended Bondi's leadership. He said the department would continue backing law enforcement and enforcing federal law.

Blanche has publicly rejected suggestions that Bondi's removal was due to any specific case or file handling, characterising such reports as inaccurate.

Blanche's appointment is temporary, and Trump is reportedly considering other figures, including Lee Zeldin, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, for a permanent justice department leadership role.

Professional Profile and Public Role

As Acting Attorney General, Blanche now oversees the DOJ at a pivotal moment of public scrutiny and legal challenge. His prior experience as a federal prosecutor and senior department official positions him to navigate the complex interface between law enforcement, political influence, and national legal policy.

This leadership change at the Justice Department will remain a key story in US politics, with observers watching closely how Blanche steers the department's agenda and responds to bipartisan expectations about justice and legal integrity.