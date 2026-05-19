Christian broadcaster Eric Metaxas told a National Mall crowd that God spent two centuries preparing Donald Trump to build a £307 million ($400 million) White House ballroom, a claim so eyebrow-raising that Metaxas later scrambled to call it sarcasm.

The remarks landed on 17 May 2026 at Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving, a Trump-backed all-day prayer festival on the National Mall tied to America's 250th anniversary.

Metaxas, a Yale-educated author who now serves on Trump's own Department of Justice Religious Liberty Commission, delivered the remarks while narrating American history, threading the War of 1812 through to what he described as a divine ballroom mandate. Clips spread instantly across social media, igniting ridicule, theological condemnation, and a defensive post from Metaxas himself by Sunday evening.

The Ballroom Sermon That Went Viral

Metaxas built his remarks around the British burning of Washington during the War of 1812, a passage of American history he used as a launchpad for a theological argument. 'They burned parts of the city, including the White House, which at that time, if you can believe it, did not yet have a ballroom,' he told the crowd, drawing laughter.

American Pastor says the Lord raised Trump up to build the ballroom.



I'm not joking, watch. pic.twitter.com/p1Bu5w6PgK — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) May 18, 2026

He then continued: 'Yes, it's hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand. It's extraordinary. We only had to wait 200 years.'

By Sunday evening, the clip had drawn widespread mockery online. New York Times columnist David French, a conservative Christian writer, posted on X: 'At last, the ballroom we've all been praying for lo these many years.'

"It's hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand."



At last, the ballroom we've all been praying for lo these many years. https://t.co/7QUI78SMNP — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 17, 2026

Metaxas pushed back on X, writing: 'Is ANYTHING more hilarious than TDS liberals taking the bait on my insane joke about God raising up President Trump to build the WH ballroom? You cannot make this up! Guess they didn't pick up on the sarcastic humor!' Per The Christian Post, Metaxas insisted the remark was made in passing during a 10-minute address focused on divine providence in American history.

Is ANYTHING more hilarious than TDS liberals taking the bait on my insane joke about God "raising up" President Trump to build the WH ballroom? You cannot make this up! Guess they didn't pick up on the sarcastic humor! Quelle domage! https://t.co/2mClCJ0QT4 — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) May 18, 2026

Regardless of intent, the moment crystallised something critics had long argued: that Trump's evangelical support network has grown so aligned with his personal projects that a £307 million ($400 million) building venture can be inserted into a nationally broadcast prayer rally without apparent discomfort. Americans United for Separation of Church and State CEO Rachel Laser called the event 'less a Jubilee of Prayer than a Jubilee of Christian Nationalism.'

Metaxas, Trump, and a Long Record of Theological Endorsement

Metaxas is not a fringe figure. The Queens-born author holds a degree from Yale University and gained mainstream credibility with his 2011 biography, Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy, a New York Times bestseller about the German theologian executed for opposing the Nazis. Former President George W. Bush praised the book, and Metaxas was invited to give the opening address at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2012 with Barack Obama in the audience. Since then, his public posture has shifted dramatically.

Finally the truth about my ballroom joke! https://t.co/Z7yJwvub9H — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) May 19, 2026

He now hosts The Eric Metaxas Show, a daily programme syndicated nationally by the Salem Radio Network. Trump appointed him in May 2025 to his new DOJ Religious Liberty Commission, a body that also includes Franklin Graham and Paula White-Cain, the White House's faith office director. Metaxas has in recent years called Joe Biden 'a puppet of the Devil' and claimed publicly that no violent protesters were present at the U.S. Capitol on 6 January 2021, a claim directly contradicted by court records and surveillance footage showing over 250 assault convictions.

His Rededicate 250 remarks fit a broader pattern of Christian nationalist rhetoric at the event. House Speaker Mike Johnson headlined in person. Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, and Franklin Graham all appeared via pre-recorded video. Trump himself sent a recorded message, as he was spending the day at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to People For the American Way, which monitored the event.

A Golden Calf Balloon and the Protest Outside the Gates

The backlash did not wait for social media. Just outside the prayer rally, progressive Christian group Faithful America and the Freedom From Religion Foundation staged a counter-demonstration, unveiling a 15-foot golden calf balloon bearing Trump's likeness, a reference to the biblical account of the Israelites worshipping a golden idol in the wilderness.

Read more White House to Host 9-Hour Prayer Festival: Rededicate 250, National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving White House to Host 9-Hour Prayer Festival: Rededicate 250, National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving

The imagery was deliberate: critics argue that the fusion of Trump's personal vanity projects with religious ceremonial language represents exactly the kind of idolatry the Old Testament condemned.

Trump himself, in a candid exchange with Fox News host Jesse Watters, described the ballroom in terms that sit awkwardly alongside Metaxas' divine framing. 'It's a monument. I'm building a monument to myself, because no one else will,' he reportedly told Watters, according to Raw Story. That self-described secular motive has done little to slow the theological branding applied to the project by his faith allies.

A building project paused by a federal court, rejected by 99% of public commenters, and blocked in the Senate has now acquired something none of those setbacks could supply: a prophet.